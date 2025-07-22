Glasgow city centre announces re-opening date after 'shock' ceiling collapse

A Glasgow bar will re-open later this week, after its ceiling collapsed while drinkers were in the pub.

The Station Bar in Cowcaddens is a popular stopping point for locals and those taking part in the Glasgow Subcrawl. Customers and staff were left shocked last week when the ceiling collapsed.

The Station Bar told the Glasgow Times that the collapse may have been caused by a combination of a slow leak and nearby demolition work.

The bar said: "Investigations have shown water leakage from above that wasn't visible, as it was a slow leak.

"It may have been exacerbated by demolition nearby, as we had been feeling vibrations."

The Station Bar will re-open on Friday, 25 July following the ceiling collapse. | Google Maps

One person was injured in the collapse, however the pub has since been unable to make contact with the gentleman, after he received first aid and medical attention on site.

A sign on the door of the pub read: “Sorry folks.

“We are closed temporarily until repairs can be made.

“Part of our ceiling came down due to water ingress from above.

“Watch our Facebook and here for updates.”

Posting on Facebook, the bar confirmed that repair works was underway and that they hoped to re-open on Friday, it said: “***CLOSURE- UPDATE***

“Repair works are now underway!

“We will be reopened on Friday 25th July.

“Thank you to everyone who has messaged and checked in. We look forward to seeing you all over the weekend!”

The historic pub dates back to the 1850 and has operated under the Station Bar name since the 1930s - having previously been a Philip Duffy Wines & Spirit Vaults.