Stevie Nicks cancels Hydro show hours before Glasgow gig
The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was due to appear at The Hydro on Saturday but organisers said she needs a "few days of recovery" following a medical procedure.
It would have been the 76-year-old singer's first solo show in Scotland, after previously playing the city with Fleetwood Mac in 2015.
Her performance in Manchester on July 9 has also been postponed. A new date for both performances has yet to be announced.
A post shared on the OVO Hydro's Facebook page, hours before the gig said the singer needed a "few days of recovery" after having a minor surgical procedure on her leg.
The venue operator said rescheduled dates would be announced soon.
“Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday, July 6, and Manchester Tuesday, July 9, have been postponed.
“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon.
“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.