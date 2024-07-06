Stevie Nicks cancels Hydro show hours before Glasgow gig

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks to headline BST Hyde Park 2024 - how to get tickets | Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

Stevie Nicks has postponed her Glasgow gig at short notice after having surgery for a leg injury.

The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was due to appear at The Hydro on Saturday but organisers said she needs a "few days of recovery" following a medical procedure.

It would have been the 76-year-old singer's first solo show in Scotland, after previously playing the city with Fleetwood Mac in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her performance in Manchester on July 9 has also been postponed. A new date for both performances has yet to be announced.

A post shared on the OVO Hydro's Facebook page, hours before the gig said the singer needed a "few days of recovery" after having a minor surgical procedure on her leg.

The venue operator said rescheduled dates would be announced soon.

“Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday, July 6, and Manchester Tuesday, July 9, have been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon.