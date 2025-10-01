The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday into Saturday as Storm Amy hits Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow is set to be battered by winds as high as 70 mph and heavy on Friday and Saturday. The worst of the wind and rain is set to hit the city between 12pm on Friday and 23:59 on Saturday - with a yellow weather warning in place during that time.

The storm, named Storm Amy, will follow on the back of a wet midweek as a yellow weather warning was put in place for Scotland’s west coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of Scotland on Friday and Saturday | Met Office

The Met Office said: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to many parts of northern Britain later on Friday and into Saturday. Westerly winds will pick up during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70 mph in some places for a time. Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 80 mph. The strongest winds currently look more likely over parts of northern Scotland. This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles on prone routes such as cross winds on exposed or high level routes.

Glasgow will also see heavy rain throughout Friday and Saturday | Getty Images

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, most persistent across parts of western Scotland.

“The winds will ease for most parts on Saturday afternoon but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of the day before slowly easing overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warning of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, power cuts , with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Road, rail, air and ferry services may also be affected with longer journeys and cancellations possible.

There are even warnings that there could be injuries and danger to life from flyind debris and large waves.