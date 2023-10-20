Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Storm Babet Live Updates: Travel disruption and weather warmings in Glasgow

The rain is set to pour down on Glasgow over the weekend with Friday getting the brunt of the bad weather with the Met Office reporting that winds could reach up to 45 miles per hour.

By Paul Trainer , Declan McConville
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
Flooding in East Kilbride. Photo: John DevlinFlooding in East Kilbride. Photo: John Devlin
Flooding in East Kilbride. Photo: John Devlin

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’re going to see prolonged heavy rain, where we could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day which is well over a month’s worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland.

“We’re likely to see flooding, power disruption, travel disruption, there is a risk to life as well.

“There’s also an amber wind warning out for eastern parts of Scotland, where we could see gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, just adding to the extremely dangerous weather coming for parts of Scotland.”

Storm Babet Glasgow

Show new updates
12:05 BST

Train travel

Trains services are currently running from Glasgow Queen Street station but some services have already been cancelled with passengers being advised to plan ahead.

Until early Saturday 21 October, services between Aberdeen and Elgin, Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee, Dunblane and Perth, Perth and Aviemore have all been suspended.

12:40 BST

Met Office issue second red warning for rain

The Met Office has just issued an unprecedented second red warning for rain which is two in the space of two days.

It covers parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire with further heavy rain expected beginning overnight tonight and throughout tomorrow.

Related topics:Weather