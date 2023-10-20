Storm Babet Live Updates: Travel disruption and weather warmings in Glasgow

The rain is set to pour down on Glasgow over the weekend with Friday getting the brunt of the bad weather with the Met Office reporting that winds could reach up to 45 miles per hour.

Flooding in East Kilbride. Photo: John Devlin

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’re going to see prolonged heavy rain, where we could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day which is well over a month’s worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland.

“We’re likely to see flooding, power disruption, travel disruption, there is a risk to life as well.

