ScotRail peak train fees explained as operator cuts rush hour fares for six months

Passengers using ScotRail trains will make great savings over the next six months during peak times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a bid to increase train travel across Scotland, ScotRail is scrapping peak train fares for six months.

Alex Hynes, Scotland’s Railway managing director, said: “We want to encourage more people across the country to choose rail travel instead of using the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to make sure that this six-month trial will be a success, and we will be monitoring our services and stations daily to see where we have any significant increases in customer journeys.

“Some services may be busier than normal, so customers are advised to plan their journey using the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels.

“We know that cost and simplicity are critical factors for people when they choose how to travel, and we are looking forward to delivering this fantastic fare reduction for our customers.”

When will peak train fares in Scotland be scrapped?

Peak train fares across Scotland will be scrapped from Monday 2 October as a six-month trial begins.

When will the pilot scheme to scrap peak train fares run to in Scotland?

The scheme is set to run until the end of March 2024.

How much cheaper will train tickets be without peak train fares in Scotland?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commuters across Scotland are set to benefit from massive savings when using trains with the fare from Edinburgh to Glasgow dropping from £28.90 to £14.90 and the fare from Glasgow to Stirling dropping from £16.10 to £9.60 at peak times.

Are train services expected to be busier?

ScotRail expects trains to be busier and will be monitoring their services but is encouraging people to plan ahead.

There will be extra carriages added to services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High, with every service operating with seven or eight carriages. Additional carriages will also be added to services through Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Glasgow Central Low Level (linking Lanarkshire to Dunbartonshire).

Will I be able to use my Railcard at any time on ScotRail trains?

The terms and conditions of National Railcards are not controlled by ScotRail, so the operator is unable to change these. Where a National Railcard dictates a minimum fare for travel during peak times - such as the 16-25, 26-30, and Veterans Railcard – this minimum fare will still apply. However, you can still benefit from reduced fares when travelling at peak times as Off-Peak tickets will be valid all day.

What does this mean for Group tickets?

Advertisement

Advertisement

GroupSave tickets and Group Travel discounts will now be valid for travel all day, any day

What does this mean for Young Scot National Entitlement Cards?

Those with Young Scot National Entitlement Cards will be able to make use of the reduced fares all day long, as ScotRail has removed the minimum fare which usually applies to travel during the morning peak. They have been able to remove this minimum fare as the terms and conditions of the Young Scot card are controlled by ScotRail.

What does this mean for local authority National Entitlement Cards?