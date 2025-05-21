STV to launch new Scotland radio station broadcasting from Glasgow

STV will extend into audio with the launch of a new Scotland-focused commercial radio station.

The studio will be based at STV’s headquarters in Pacific Quay, Glasgow, and the mainstream music station, predominantly aimed at 35-54 year olds, will be available on DAB and online. Key presenters along with the name of the station will be revealed later this year.

The new station will be headed up by Graham Bryce, who was previously Chief Operating Officer of Bauer Media UK and who brings with him experience in leadership roles in media businesses in the UK and across Europe. He was recently responsible for the successful launch of Greatest Hits Radio across the UK. Graham will report to Bobby Hain, who takes on the newly created role of MD Audience – News, Audio and Regulatory at STV, and who has worked in the radio and TV sector for more than 40 years.

The radio station is announced as part of a wider strategic update by STV today, and is part of its newly created Audience division, incorporating the company’s broadcast channel STV, streaming service STV Player and new audio business.

The Scottish broadcaster, headquartered in Glasgow, said: “STV and STV Player together provide an unrivalled marketing platform in Scotland and the addition of a radio station enables the creation of a strong, future-proofed advertising business across digital and audio. The business will offer advertisers a unique multi-platform, cost-effective and AI-supported hyper-targeted commercial package across Scotland - an unmatched combination of scale and precision.

“Radio is a highly complementary addition to the Group, with radio listening highest in the morning when TV viewing is typically at its lowest, with the reverse being true in the evening – making STV’s Audience division well placed to maximise consumer engagement across the day, reaching millions of Scots every month.”

Bobby Hain said: “We already have a strong connection with our audiences who know and trust our brand and radio is a natural extension for us, so we’re delighted to be breaking into this market with an exciting new offering for listeners across Scotland. We have a clear ambition to be a top 3 commercial radio station in Scotland by 2030.This is a move that will help us grow our audience even further and create exciting new commercial opportunities. Together, our broadcast channel, streaming platform and radio station will enable us to offer a powerful cross-platform and affordable advertising proposition with real regional flexibility and local targeting capabilities.”

Graham Bryce said: “I’m delighted to be leading this new venture with STV, expanding its offering into the dynamic world of audio. Radio listening remains robust and with Scots having a strong appetite for commercial radio I’m confident our new national station will offer something different and exciting to the market. This will be a truly national commercial station for Scotland with presenters, news and content focused on the needs and interests of listeners living in Scotland. We believe there is a real gap in the market, and I can’t wait to get started and shake things up.”