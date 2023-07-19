Summer festivals set to be brought to Glasgow’s East End this July

The festivals are to take place at Alexandra Park and The Bridge in Easterhouse

Glasgow’s East End is getting set to host two festivals this summer as Platform is running Alexandra Park festival day this Saturday, July 22 and The Bridge Family Festival Day at The Bridge, Easterhouse on Saturday, July 29.

Admission to both the events is free with them both running from 12pm-4pm and masses will be happening at both with stalls, entertainment, music, kids rides, inflatables and face painting amongst other things.

There is a free roller disco at The Bridge and they are excited to welcome Glasgow-based WWE wrestler Barry Young who stars as Wolfgang. He will be hosting live wrestling at the Alexandra Park Festival Day with them having wrestling every year which is always popular.

Young is currently signed to WWE where he performs on the WWE brand, Wolfgang is the current NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Mark Coffey. Barry owns the Iron Girders Gym in Glasgow’s Gallowgate where he trains aspiring wrestlers/stars of the future. Other members of Iron Girders Gym will face off in the ‘Ally Park Rumble’ - including IGPW Champion Levi and Angel Hayze.

Artistic Director for Platform, Matt Addicott said: “We’re excited about both festivals and bringing entertaining and interactive days out to families and everyone in the area - and beyond!

“Both festivals will have performances, dancing, rides for children, art activities for everyone and loads of community groups and organisations will be hosting stalls too. We’ll also have face painting, balloon modelling, sports activities and food and drinks to get stuck into – fun for all the family. We can’t wait!”.

