Summerston greenbelt ‘should remain free of housing’, study finds

Greenbelt land in Glasgow’s Summerston should remain free of housing as there is enough land to build on elsewhere a study found.

What’s happening? A developer had applied for permission in principle to potentially erect hundreds of homes on greenbelt land north of Summerston. But a feasibility study involving council officials and other representatives decided construction on the site would not be acceptable.

Why it matters: The impact on the natural environment was a concern, if the housing went ahead. One potential disadvantage of a housing scheme in the area would be poor access to services and facilities – forcing people to depend on cars, the study found.

Councillor Kenny McLean said: “The study has concluded there is sufficient housing land supply within Glasgow without requiring this site to be developed.”

The city convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm said: “Due to the location and scale of proposed housing, it’s impact on traffic and its impact on the natural environment the housing scheme is not considered to be acceptable.

“Additionally there is no housing land requirement, which would justify development in this location.”

The results of the study were presented to councillors sitting on the city administration committee last week.

A report said: “the additional car-based traffic generated by the development would negate the recent benefits of reduced traffic on Balmore Road and Maryhill Road at peak times, and is likely to impact negatively on the amenity of nearby communities of Possilpark, Ruchill and Hamiltonhill.”