Shopping in Glasgow: Major British fashion retailer closes store at Silverburn Shopping Centre
A major British clothing company have closed their doors at Silverburn Shopping Centre.
Superdry closed the doors of their premises at the popular shopping centre over the weekend after slashing prices by 50 per cent to clear remaining stock in recent weeks.
A sign on the window of the store appeared over the weekend saying: "This store is now closed. You can continue to shop the full collection at Superdry.com."
The clothing brand founded in 2003 by Julian Dunkerton and James Holder blended Japanese-style graphics, vintage Americana, and British tailoring. It was originally part of Cult Clothing which was a chain of stores Dunkerton had been running since the 1980s.
As Superdry bid farewell to Silverburn, the shopping centre recently announced that major Spanish fashion retailer Stradivarius has chosen Silverburn to open their first Glasgow store, taking over a 6,462 sq ft unit.
Its arrival means Silverburn will soon host four Inditex brands in a line-up including the newly opened Zara flagship and Pull&Bear, as well as Bershka, which is due to open this summer. The news of Stradivarius arriving at Silverburn follows a recent series of exciting store openings, including Zara’s new flagship store, the launch of Hotel Chocolat and Black Sheep Coffee. More brands making their Glasgow debut at Silverburn in the coming weeks include iconic luxury beauty store, H beauty, new leisure attraction King Pins and another Inditex owned fashion powerhouse, Bershka.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Stradivarius to Silverburn - another exciting addition from Inditex that reflects our continued commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for all our guests.
“The fact that Silverburn will host such a strong line-up of Inditex brands underlines the centre’s status as Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination.”
