Where to get support with your energy bills as Ofgem announce an 80% increase today

We share some advice from advice.scot today after Ofgem announced this morning the energy price cap will rise by 80 per cent from October.

Ofgem has today confirmed the energy price cap will rise by 80 per cent from October, taking the average gas and electricity bill to £3,549 a year.

Typical dual-fuel bills will rise by £1,578 on the current figure of £1,971 for the final three months of the year, with a further hike expected in January.

Amidst rocketing energy prices, advice.scot has offered advice to those struggling with bills.

Most of us are already doing the obvious things we can do to save energy and bring our bills down - like turning off lights when they are not in use, but advice.scot says ‘this only helps so much.’

First of all, advice.scot advises that anyone struggling with their energy costs should reach out to their supplier, who may have a hardship fund that could help.

Currently there are around half a million people in Scotland not claiming the benefits they are entitled to.

Home Energy Scotland offer free, impartial advice to help you stay warm at home, save energy and reduce your carbon footprint - they also help consumers access financial support to make their home more efficient and cheaper to heat.

You can find out more at www.homeenergyscotland.org or call free on 0808 808 2282.

You may also be entitled to a ‘cold weather payment’ of £25 for every cold day from the government to help with heating if you are already claiming benefits like Universal Credit.

The £25 is paid for each seven day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March - it is automatically added to your benefits so no need to claim.

If you’re an older person, a Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) you should be able to claim a lump-sum tax-free payment paid annually to most older people during the winter months.

In order to claim this payment, you must have been born on or before 5 November 1953 and permanently live in the UK on the 3rd Monday of September of the year (the qualifying period).

The amount you get varies depending on circumstance but should be between £100 and £300.

You should receive this payment automatically from the DWP, but if you don’t, the Winter Fuel Payment helpline can be contacted for assistance on 0800 731 0160 - open Monday to Friday 8am-6pm.

A Warm Home Discount could also be available to you which could reduce your energy bill by £140.

You will qualify for the discount if you are receiving the guaranteed element of Pension credit or are on a low income - not every energy company will run these schemes - so to find out if your supplier does, visit: https://www.entitledto.co.uk/help/Warm-Homes-Discount

The home heating support fund is also available to vulnerable individuals and those in need.

Individuals can apply to the fund through the ‘Household Application’ route on the Home Heating Support Fund Website: https://homeheatingadvice.scot/faqs/ or via phone at 0808 800 9060.

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said:“This latest rise will have a devastating impact on many people who are already struggling with household bills.

“We are in for an incredibly challenging period ahead, particularly with this coming at the beginning of the winter months.

“And, with a further increase to the price cap expected in January, it is important that people know help is available.

“Our energyadvice.scot service provides free, practical advice on the support and assistance available, such as grants.

“Experts can also help with understanding energy bills and make referrals to sources of support for those struggling to pay.

“This includes the Scottish Government’s Home Heating Support Fund, through homeheatingadvice.scot.

“We would advise anyone struggling with energy costs to reach out to their supplier, who may have a hardship fund that could help.

“Advice Direct Scotland also has a free online checker tool, which is tailored for Scotland and allows people to check they are claiming any benefits they are entitled to.”

For more energy advice, visit www.energyadvice.scot or on freephone at 0808 196 8660, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.