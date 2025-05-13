The retailer have closed their doors on the busy Glasgow city centre street.

A major Swedish retailer has suddenly closed down their store in Glasgow city centre.

GANT who specialise in classic clothing & sportswear for men, women & children, plus watches & accessories has closed their doors at 230 Ingram Street just across the road from the Gallery of Modern Art.

In recent days, a sign appeared on the store window saying: "We are now closed."

GANT

The store has also been listed as ‘permanently closed’ online with there being no reason given for the retailer closing their doors.

Last October, Thai restaurant Mamasan closed at 222-224 Ingram Street. It was relaunched with a barbecue menu in March, devised by chef Finn Steel-Perkins, who left the restaurant a month before it closed. The business was revamped after a £150,000 investment by owner Brad Stevens.