Teaching Strikes: Glasgow teachers 'overwhelmingly' vote for industrial action

Glasgow teachers have voted to go on strike with 96% of EIS members voting Yes to Action Short of Strike and 90% of teachers voting for Strike action.

EIS say that over the current school session, 125 teacher posts were cut with a further 172 being axed now ahead of schools returning in August. The Consultative Ballot of more than 5000 EIS members in Glasgow was conducted as the next stage in the dispute the EIS lodged with Glasgow City Council (GCC) on March 15th which called for a reversal in the proposal to cut 450 teaching posts over GCC’s three-year budget.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Commenting on the strike action, the Secretary of EIS Glasgow, Jane Gow said: “The EIS is crystal clear that the loss of jobs vital to Education provision in Glasgow will irreparably damage the life chances of many of the city’s young people and most especially those with additional support needs. Already 45 of our Primary Schools will see all teachers fully class committed with only the Head Teacher available to provide support for all pupils, staff and parents. This will mean there is little or no capacity for small group or one to one provision for those pupils in most need of nurture, literacy and numeracy support.

“Fewer teachers in the Secondary sector where pupil rolls are increasing will undoubtedly lead to larger class sizes which will see a dramatic reduction in teachers’ ability to attend to the needs of their most vulnerable pupils.