Teen dies after rave on New Year's Day at SWG3

SWG3 described the death of the young woman as 'heartbreaking and devastating'.

A teenager has died after attending a rave on New Year's Day at SWG3, the Glasgow event and cultural space on Eastvale Place. The 18-year-old became unwell and was attended by medical staff before being taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland confirmed the woman's death was reported to the force on Friday. A spokesperson said: "Next of kin have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two teenagers died after an event at SWG3 in August 2023, police began an investigation into whether the deaths were drug-related.

A spokesperson for SWG3 addressed the circumstances of the medical emergency at the New Year's Day event, saying: "Upon spotting that she was in distress, our staff swiftly intervened, bringing her to the venue's medical unit for examination.

"The on-site medical team, composed of qualified and experienced professionals, promptly called for an ambulance as her condition deteriorated. Regrettably, despite these efforts, she did not survive.

"Every guest is thoroughly searched upon entry by our highly-trained, accredited security teams. These teams also conduct constant patrols within the venue. Furthermore, our qualified medical teams are consistently present at all major events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have proactively decided to close the venue this weekend as a mark of respect and to enable us to regroup and re-evaluate with our staff."

In a statement this evening, the West End venue said: "We are truly devastated by the tragic death of a young woman who attended the venue on 1 January, and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"Our team has been in direct communication with the family, and we ask that their privacy is respected.Our commitment to safety remains our highest priority. As a busy, multi-genre venue, our mission has always been to deliver not only the best but the safest experiences possible for our many different visitors. We take significant measures to prevent the entry of illegal substances into our venue; however, we understand the importance of acknowledging the pervasive issue of drug use in today's society.