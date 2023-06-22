Teenager on missing Titanic submarine is student in Glasgow

Suleman Dawood is a student at the University of Strathclyde and is among those on the stricken submarine

It has been confirmed that one of the people on the submarine which went missing during a dive to survey the wreckage of the Titanic studies in Glasgow.

Suleman Dawood, 19 is currently a student at the University of Strathclyde and missing along with four other people who are believed to be trapped on the vessel which lost communication with tour operatos on Sunday about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland.

The search for the Titan submersible has now been further extended to include both aircraft and ships to cover 10,000 sq miles of ocean along with remotely operated vehicles which the US Coast Guard says remains a search and rescue operation. It was previously stated that oxygen on the vessel would run out at 12.08pm UK time with no traces found as of yet.