Tenement Trail announce over 20 new acts for upcoming Glasgow festival

Glasgow’s Tenement Trail have announced that they will add over 20 more artists to the 2023 festival set to begin in October.

Circa Waves are still set to headline the event touted as ‘Scotland’s Festival for Music Discovery’ as over 40 bands are set to play over 12 hours across the East End and City Centre this year.

Just some of the acts set to join include:

Cara McBride

Big Special

Former Champ

BEMZ Fourth Daughter

Jacob Alon

Kayla Grace

Kerr Mercer

Kooshty

Linzi Clark

Lizzie Reid

Love

Shaun

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Reignmaker

Rory James

Silvi

Sister Madds

Soapbox

Swim School

The Big Day

Voodoos

The festival also announce that BBC Introducing Live will take over Barrowland 2, recording live performances of the incredible BBC Introducing in Scotland line-up.

Two special free pop-up events have also been announced at VEGA + the home of Tennent’s Light, Wellpark Brewery. These free events will feature exclusive performances + complimentary drinks including ice-cold Tennent’s Light. The VEGA pop-up will feature DJ sets from Junk Pups and Bottle Rockets on Tuesday September 5, details on the Tennent’s Light pop-up on October 3 will be revealed at a later date but for now, fans should save the date.

You can sign-up for free tickets to the VEGA Glasgow pop-up here - https://bit.ly/TT23VEGAPOPUP

Some of the biggest acts set to grace the stage in Glasgow on Saturday October 7 include:

Circa Waves

Walt Disco

Pixey

Ben Walker

Danko

Junk Pups

Plasticine

Tina Sandwich

Venues including The Barrowland Ballroom (+ 2), Saint Luke’s, BAaD, Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate + Winged Ox with more to be announced.

The festival has seen the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Yungblud, The Cribs, The Big Moon and Sea Girls play over the years, making it the festival to see incredible artists in small venues.

This year Tenement Trail announced a new lead beer sponsor Tennent’s Light who bring their ‘SpotLight project’ to this year’s festival, celebrating incredible Scottish music and creativity in Scotland. Boldly brewed for good times, Tennent’s Light is shining a spotlight on Scotland’s brightest upcoming talent, with 3.5% of every bottle and pint sold going towards supporting, developing and promoting the country’s grassroots creative talent.

Hotspot VEGA will also join this year’s festival as a partner, with exciting news of a pre-festival party to be announced in the coming weeks. Jack Daniels will also partner at this year’s event offering fans bespoke Jack Daniels cocktails in St Luke’s.

TENEMENT TRAIL Founder, Chae Houston said: “After a huge sell-out event in 2022, we’re buzzing to return to Glasgow in October with huge headliners, Circa Waves.