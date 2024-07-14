Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow will have to wait to find out if its bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 has been successful after further delays.

The Commonwealth Games Federation is not in a position to confirm the host city for the 2026 event. An announcement was scheduled for May. When no news was forthcoming, the pause of the General Election campaign was thought to be a factor in a further delay with the decision expected this month.

Senior figures in the UK athletics community expect Glasgow’s scaled back bid to be successful when the deliberations are concluded. The Commonwealth Games Federation told GlasgowWorld through a spokesperson: ''We are making every effort to finalise discussions on the 2026 Commonwealth Games. We require further time and assurances, though, to complete a Host selection process being run at an unprecedented pace.''

Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in July last year because of rising costs throwing preparations for the games into disarray. The troubled bidding process saw Singapore join Malaysia and Ahmedabad in ruling out a proposal to be a replacement host.

Commonwealth Games Scotland submitted a bid to host a games in 2026 with a core programme of 10-13 sports that would involve "no significant ask of public funds", down from the 20 sports in competition at Birmingham in 2022. Following the April meeting of its Executive Board, the Commonwealth Games Federation confirmed that it was “considering multiple proposals to Host the 2026 Games”.

The federation said in April: “Significant progress has been made and we are excited by the early concepts, which aim to reset and reframe the Games. We are now working collaboratively with the relevant Commonwealth Games Associations to undertake further detailed assessments, and aim to announce the 2026 Commonwealth Games Host shortly.

“Alongside this process, the CGF continues to accelerate work to refresh the Games, a key commitment of Commonwealth United, our Strategic Plan, 2023-2034, including exploring innovative new concepts and event opportunities and consulting with leaders across the global sporting landscape.

“Importantly, we have been focusing on how we can transform the Games to a collaborative and truly sustainable model, minimising costs and reducing its environmental footprint, whilst increasing social impact. Through this work we aim to create a modern, flexible blueprint for the future that inspires athletes, excites International Federations and potential Hosts, and is in the best interests of the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement.”

A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement.

The federation said: "We are satisfied that the concept developed could see a refreshed format for the Games, that would see it be delivered on time and on budget, providing significant benefit to the Scottish economy and a potential blueprint for a sustainable Games model of the future."

Health Secretary Neil Gray said in Holyrood that he expected a May announcement on the host city and that cash from the Commonwealth Games Federation, plus “commercial income” from the event, could cover costs.

Asked if Glasgow would “potentially” be hosting the 2026 competition, Mr Gray said the Commonwealth Games are “a hugely important event to Scotland and Scottish athletes”.

Adding that the federation is looking to “reset and reframe the Games”, he added: “Commonwealth Games Scotland have confirmed they are looking at a potential hosting solution in Glasgow, if an alternative host cannot be found.”

SNP backbencher John Mason asked if there would be “any public money going into this at all”.

Mr Gray told him the model being put forward by Commonwealth Games Scotland “proposes a significantly reduced budget, in the region of £135 million with funding drawn, £100 million of investment from the Commonwealth Games Federation plus commercial income, and not from the public purse”.

He added that if Scotland is seen to be the “only viable option” for hosting the Games, “additional information and assurances” would be sought before the Government supports the idea.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eilish McColgan was among athletes who voiced support for Glasgow's bid to host the games: “From a personal point of view, it would be amazing to have Glasgow hosting another Commonwealth Games. You look at the World Indoor Athletics Championship, which took place in Glasgow in March.

“That was just incredible. There were athletes from all over the world saying how amazing Glasgow is as a city, so that's really nice to hear. To have the same atmosphere as Glasgow 2014 again would be pretty special.

“The Commonwealth Games is such a huge stepping stone for a number of athletes, younger ones in particular. For the women that I support with my athletics scholarships, it's also important. In all of their applications, they say that one day they want to go to a Commonwealth Games. That's what you dream of when you're young.

“Representing your country at an Olympics seems a bit too much of a jump for some people. Even for me, when I was young, representing Scotland seemed like something I could maybe do.

“It's getting the confidence from that, then saying you want to go to Europeans, Worlds and the Olympics. You start to dream a lot bigger. It's hard to dream 'huge' from a young age in Scotland, if you're a small girl from a small town.

“It's a big stepping stone for so many people, so I do think we need to keep the Games.”