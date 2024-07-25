Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We will soon find out if Glasgow’s bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 has been successful after further delays.

Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid has said he expects a decision on Glasgow’s bid to host a scaled-down version of the Commonwealth in 2026 within the next three weeks. "We are continuing to work away on it - I think there is an opportunity," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I am not part of the decision making process - I am on the other side of the table. But, at the same time, I am really positive that we've got a really interesting proposition and something few others could deliver given the venues, the people and experience we've got."

The Commonwealth Games Federation had initially scheduled an announcement on the host city for the games to be made in May. Senior figures in the UK athletics community expect Glasgow’s back bid to be successful when the deliberations are concluded.

Earlier this month, the Federation told GlasgowWorld through a spokesperson: ''We are making every effort to finalise discussions on the 2026 Commonwealth Games. We require further time and assurances, though, to complete a Host selection process being run at an unprecedented pace.''

Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in July last year because of rising costs throwing preparations for the games into disarray.

Commonwealth Games Scotland submitted a bid to host a games in 2026 with a core programme of 10-13 sports that would involve "no significant ask of public funds", down from the 20 sports in competition at Birmingham in 2022. Following the April meeting of its Executive Board, the Commonwealth Games Federation confirmed that it was “considering multiple proposals to Host the 2026 Games”.

The update on the delayed announcement comes as First Minister John Swinney warns “time would not be on our side”. Speaking to The Scotsman, the First Minister said: “We had a tremendously successful Commonwealth Games in 2014 - it was a celebration of sport within Scotland. However it was planned over a number of years.

“We’ve got to look carefully at the propositions that have been put to us about the possibility of hosting another Commonwealth Games. Obviously time would not be on our side to prepare for that, but we’ll be engaging constructively on that.”

He added “theoretically the window is still open” to Scotland hosting the games, but said the time constraints were “very, very limited”.

“We have six years of preparatory time in relation to 2014. While I am as enthusiastic as the next person about sporting events and the significant benefit they can bring to the country, we’ve got to ensure they can be done properly.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation said in April: “Significant progress has been made and we are excited by the early concepts, which aim to reset and reframe the Games. We are now working collaboratively with the relevant Commonwealth Games Associations to undertake further detailed assessments, and aim to announce the 2026 Commonwealth Games Host shortly.

“Alongside this process, the CGF continues to accelerate work to refresh the Games, a key commitment of Commonwealth United, our Strategic Plan, 2023-2034, including exploring innovative new concepts and event opportunities and consulting with leaders across the global sporting landscape.

“Importantly, we have been focusing on how we can transform the Games to a collaborative and truly sustainable model, minimising costs and reducing its environmental footprint, whilst increasing social impact. Through this work we aim to create a modern, flexible blueprint for the future that inspires athletes, excites International Federations and potential Hosts, and is in the best interests of the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement.”

A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement.

The Federation said: "We are satisfied that the concept developed could see a refreshed format for the Games, that would see it be delivered on time and on budget, providing significant benefit to the Scottish economy and a potential blueprint for a sustainable Games model of the future."

Health Secretary Neil Gray said in Holyrood that he expected a May announcement on the host city and that cash from the Commonwealth Games Federation, plus “commercial income” from the event, could cover costs.

Asked if Glasgow would “potentially” be hosting the 2026 competition, Mr Gray said the Commonwealth Games are “a hugely important event to Scotland and Scottish athletes”.

Adding that the federation is looking to “reset and reframe the Games”, he added: “Commonwealth Games Scotland have confirmed they are looking at a potential hosting solution in Glasgow, if an alternative host cannot be found.”

SNP backbencher John Mason asked if there would be “any public money going into this at all”.

Mr Gray told him the model being put forward by Commonwealth Games Scotland “proposes a significantly reduced budget, in the region of £135 million with funding drawn, £100 million of investment from the Commonwealth Games Federation plus commercial income, and not from the public purse”.