The most expensive flats and homes available to rent in Glasgow

Choose a four bedroom flat at Westbourne Gardens or a two bedroom flat at Park Circus.

By Paul Trainer
3 minutes ago

If you are shopping at the top end of the rental market in Glasgow, a potential new home comes in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Location continues to inflate the price of a two bedroom flat in parts of the west end, equivalent to the price for a four bedroom detached home on the outskirts of the city.

Would you pay a premium to live near the restaurant scene in Finnieston or to be close to city centre attractions? Perhaps a home within a spectacular period property on a leafy Southside street would be worth the substantial monthly outlay.

Dividing the rental between more tenants presents a varying scale of affordability per person. Consider these examples:

West End Park Street, G36 bed£3900£650 pp
Park Terrace, G32 bed£3650£1850 pp
Westbourne Gardens, G124 bed£3500£875 pp
Springell Avenue, G414 bed£3500£875 pp
Park Circus, G32 bed£3250£1625 pp
Minerva Street, G32 bed£3200£1200 pp
Morrison Street, G53 bed£3100£1033 pp
St Vincent Street, G23 bed£3000£1000 pp
Clyde Street, G13 bed£2950£983.33 pp
Kelvingrove, G34 bed£2850£712.50 pp

Here’s a closer look at the most expensive rental properties currently available in Glasgow.

What are the average rental rates for Glasgow property?

A recent CityLets survey put the spotlight on the cost of renting flats and homes in Glasgow. The survey found average rents for the final three months of last year increased by 13.9% in Glasgow to £1111.

The biggest rise was for two-bedroom properties where rents spiked 17.4% to £1154 per month.

Even for a one bedroom home, the price per month is averging at £820 pm.

Rent for three-bed homes rose 4% costing £1497.

Experts say reduced availability with small-scale landlords selling up, combined with demand for student accommodation has hyper-inflated rents in Glasgow.

Two bedroom flat, Park Terrace, Glasgow G3

Comes with Jack Vettriano print on the wall.

A furnished townhouse conversion in the Park District, open plan lounge, two double bedrooms, hardwood flooring, mezzanine level and spiral staircase.

Rent: £3650 pm

Four bedroom flat at Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow, G12

A reception hallway, bay windowed lounge with cornicce work and wood burning stove. On the lower lever, master suite, two double bedrooms and a smaller fourth bedroom, currently used as a home office.

Rent: £3500 pm

Four bedroom flat at Prince Albert Road, Dowanhill, Glasgow G12

The grand “Kilarden” was built circa 1850, to a design by Boucher and Cousland and extended in 1880.

One of its first residents was William Teacher, son of the founder of the Whisky Company.

Now divided into separate homes you arrive at your rented flat via a grand staircase.

Rent: £3500 pcm

Four bedroom flat at Springkell Avenue, Pollokshields, G41 4EU

Constructed circa 1910 on behalf of John Anderson, Beneffrey Hall is a Edwardian villa at the top of Springkell Avenue within private established grounds.

Designed by William Hunter McNab, the building is finished in dressed stone under a steep pitched and slated roof within a Franco-Scottish style.

It was used for many years as Strathclyde University’s Halls of Residence prior to being turned into three sub townhouse-styled conversions.

The listing says “the west wing offers versatile accommodation over three levels within seven principal apartments”.

Rent: £3500 pcm

Two bedroom flat on Minerva Street, Finnieston, G3

Another part of Glasgow’s rental market, contensious for homeowner neighbours after being popularised and commodified by Airbnb: the short term let.

For £3200 a month, you can stay in a furnished apartment on Minerva Street in a communal building. Both bedrooms have double beds, there is a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

