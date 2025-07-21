Glasgow Food Stories: We catch up with the team at The Palais in Dennistoun

The Palais on Duke Street in Dennistoun is not just a pub; it's a community hub that caters to a diverse crowd with its live music and popular quiz nights. Meet John Lonergan, one of the men behind its success.

Dennistoun has been tipped as up and coming for almost a decade, at the heart of that for the last six years is The Palais on Duke Street. With a name that harks back to the past, it has engrained itself as a pub that has the community at its heart.

We caught up with owner John Lonergan to hear the story of The Palais.

Glasgow World: Firstly, introduce yourself and tell us where we are today.

John Lonergan: I'm John Lonergan, the owner of the Palais bar on Duke Street, I’ve been in the licensed trade for about 6000 years. So, yeah, too long, but still going strong!

GW: You've got all that experience. Tell us a wee bit about the Palais, who comes in here. What is it?

JL: The concept was to create a neighborhood community unit. It was when we took it on about five, six years ago. It was a struggling business that was really a bit rundown, a bit unloved, and we've given it that care and attention, wee bit of love, and changed it up. So it's a food led gastropub, maybe a wee bit of a grand title, but good, local, freshly made produce on sale all the time, seven days a week. The food's very good. Highly thought of, it does well.

Who comes in? I'm glad to see a real wide range of people come into the Palais. You get young, old. It's right across the board, families. It's ideal. It really works well for different events. We've got live music every Friday and you've got the quiz night every Thursday, which is hugely popular. The music's popular.

It's a popular pre-Celtic venue, although it's not a Celtic unit, if you like, but a nice crowd of football people use it. So yeah, we've built up a good reputation as a good bar, good staff, good service, good quality. And that really is the crux of it.

GW: You said the name might be a bit grand, but it's a nod to the past, is that important? You took the business over it, not to change it completely, because it has that nice

JL: We renamed it, rebranded it as the Palais. And that was obviously intentional to give it that local community vibe, as we were trying to get into the community. We've done quite a lot with local associations. We buy local fruit and veg from some of the local markets and stuff like that. So we try our best to support charities. We put our money where our mouth is sometimes. So we do provide a good service to the locals and to a local area.

GW: In terms of that kind of phrase, neighborhood pub. What makes a good neighborhood pub for you? Obviously, there's pubs along the road there that have been there for a long, long time, with established clientele, the Crown Crighton or whatever that people may know. But in terms of pubs in Dennistoun, this is still quite a new spot. What makes a good neighborhood pub?

JL: I think you're going to a different market there, to be honest with you. And without sounding kind of grandiose about it, that's more of a traditional market that you're talking about the places you mentioned. We are really trying to attract a slightly different clientele, but as I say, a right mixture. And it's all about the things I mentioned a minute ago, about the services you provide. You know, whether we support local football societies and stuff like that, sponsor people, so we do help out with stuff like that. We're happy to get involved in the community, but we're not, we're not an old fashioned ‘pub pub’, and that's not what we're trying to be.

GW:The Palais, probably much like Redmond’s down the road, will have its regular clientele, but you'll also probably get people that are out and about Dennistoun.

JL: They do and you'll see it as you're walking about here, Dennistoun, the area has got magnificent, beautiful, old townhouses, Victorian buildings. And what we're seeing definitely is we’re within a 20 minute walk from the city center, so there's quite a lot of young people moving into this area. Maybe it's a bit more affordable than, say, the West End or something.

And you know, they may be working in the city., There's definitely been a slight change to the area. Although you've got people that have lived here all their life and stuff like that. So, we try to appeal to everybody. That's what we're trying to do.

GW: Dennistoun is continually evolving and you’ve got people coming and leaving. There are plenty of new buildings going up, including the Meat Market, is that something that excites you?

JL: Absolutely, and the Meat Market, under the sheds there, which is behind the new housing. There's a licensed premises going in there. That's what the planners are proposing, and they've approached us to see if we'd be interested in taking it on, which we're looking at just now, depending on what they eventually come up with and what it actually looks like, we might well do that. I think there are 300 odd new houses down there. So, yeah, we'd be interested in that and we're looking at it just now to see if we can, again, maybe add something new to the area.

GW: What do things look like for the Palais going forward?

JL: You got to just keep standards really, really high. Competition is tough. The current government isn’t doing anyone any favors. Everything's rocketing in price. So whether that's your products or your services, everything's going up. So it's really hard. And people say they're encouraging growth, I wouldn't really necessarily agree with that, but we are. It's hard, so you've got to be on top of your game, and the good will survive, only the good. I think some places are finding it very, very tough, and I understand that.