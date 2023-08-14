Two popular Finnieston pubs have been sold, according to an announcement by property adviser Christie & Co released today.

Both The Park Bar and The Brass Monkey in Finnieston are amongst 3 pubs sold by Christie & Co on behalf of Dundas Heritable, the previous owner. Another pub was included in the sale, The Scarecrow in Kilsyth.

The three pubs were sold to national pub company, Trust Inns - who currently own no pub properties in Glasgow, although they do oversee the Horseshoe Bar in Greenock, not to be confused with the Horseshoe on Drury Street.

Trust Inns, based mostly in England, own a total of 5 pubs in Scotland - in addition to the Horseshoe in Greenock, the company also owns the Steamboat Hotel in Elgin, the Leathan Arms in Aberdeen, and two in Edinburgh, the Edmonston Inn and Omans.

This purchase will bring Trust Inns stakehold in Scotland to a total of eight pubs, as well as two spots in Glasgow to mirror their two pubs in the capital.

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director (Hospitality) Scotland who brokered the deal, comments:“Despite many business owners across the hospitality sector facing ongoing headwinds, this resilient sector continues to perform and this sale demonstrates that ‘quality’ still sells in this ever-changing market.

“We had many enquiries from a broad spectrum of buyers, both operators and investors however once we engaged with Trust Inns, the process was swift, with both parties working efficiently to make the deal happen.”

Established in 1895, The Park Bar is a West End instituion - and is beloved in the cities Gaelic community, alongside folk fans who will remember some of the best trad sessions in the city happening on a random weekday night.

The folk-gaelic cultural pub was given its profile by Terry Ferguson, the former manager of the pub, and singer Donald MacRae - who popularised the scene in Glasgow from the humble pub in the early 60s.

singer Donald MacRae and former manager Terry Ferguson manager, who together brought Gaelic music to the bar in the early 1960s