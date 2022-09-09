Where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty in Glasgow has been confirmed.

Where can I sign the book of condolence in Glasgow?

A book of condolence has been opened in Glasgow City Chambers today (9 September) and locals have been invited to come along and sign the book of condolence to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Provost of Glasgow City Council was the first to sign the book, which has since been open to the public to sign from 2pm.

The book was then signed by the city’s second and third citizens, The Lord Dean and the Deacon Convener.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Walkabout in George square in 2002.

When can I sign the book of condolence?

The book of condolence will be available to sign from 2pm today (9 September) and going forwards: weekdays between 9am and 8pm, and weekends between 9am and 5pm.

Where should I leave floral tributes?

Those looking to leave floral tributes to the Queen can leave their flowers at the disignated area - the front wall of the City Chambers.

Following the Queen’s death the Lord Provost said “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a defining day in our history.