Glasgow’s Gaelic Names Part Four: The roots of Glasgow’s Gaelic connection
Glasgow has a strong link to the Gaelic language which is shown through place names across the city
In the fourth part of our series examining Glasgow’s ancient Gaelic origins through place and street names, we take a look at parts of the city which are well known in the East End and Southside.
Gaelic has been spoken in Glasgow for a millenium with it remaining an important historical source which makes up a key part of the city’s past.
The following is taken from the forthcoming book Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor, set to be published by Birlinn Origin in September/October 2023.
Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.
His first book, Maim-slè, a book of new writing in Gaelic and English about language shift, sustainability and identity, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the Donald Meek Award for Best Non-Fiction Book at the 2022 Gaelic Literature Awards.
From Dalmarnock to Garscadden here are the next 10 place names in and around Glasgow in our series.