Glasgow’s Gaelic names: The meaning behind some of Glasgow’s historic place names

The connection between Glasgow and the Gaelic language is still prevalent today

In the second part of our series exploring Glasgow’s connection with the Gaelic language through place names, we take another look at the city and some of its well known locations.

Research has found that the ancient language has been spoken in the city for a millenium with it making up an important part of Glasgow’s fibre and is an important historical source.

The following is taken from the forthcoming book Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor, set to be published by Birlinn Origin in September/October 2023.

Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.

His first book, Maim-slè, a book of new writing in Gaelic and English about language shift, sustainability and identity, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the Donald Meek Award for Best Non-Fiction Book at the 2022 Gaelic Literature Awards.

From Blairdardie to Carnbooth, here’s the next ten place names in our series.

1 . Blairdardie Blairdardie was built between the 1950s and 1960s and is surrounded by areas such as Knightswood and Drumchapel. It was recorded as Blair Dairdy in 1755. A place associated in the past with livestock and grazing, specifically young cows. From Gaelic Blàr Dartach or Blàr Dairte meaning ‘plain of two-year- old bulls’ or ‘plain of heifers’.

2 . Blairtummock Blairtummock is found in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow. It was first recorded in 1596 and is from Gaelic Blàr Tomach meaning ‘hummocky plain’.

3 . Blochairn One of the best known parts of Blochairn is the fruit market which opened in 1969. It comes from the Gaelic Blàr Chàrn meaning ‘plain of cairns’. The cairns are no longer visible. Blochairn to the north of Glasgow near Baldernock contains the same Gaelic words and refers to a cemetery of Bronze Age burial cairns.It was first recorded in the late 1500s as Blairquharne.

4 . Boclair Recorded as Boclair in 1654. The ‘clair’ part of this name comes from the Gaelic word clàr meaning ‘a flat place’. The first part comes from the Gaelic word ‘both’ which can mean ‘a church’, ‘a hut’ or ‘a settlement’.

