The Scottish Event Campus appoints Dominic McKay as new Chief Executive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Event Campus has announced Dominic McKay will be its new Chief Executive.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic is joining the SEC in May from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) in Switzerland where he is currently Executive Chairman. The appointment comes as the SEC enters its 40th year and accelerates an ambitious growth plan to maximise its current venues and considers the most sustainable expansion opportunity to continue to attract the biggest artists and events and deliver significant financial return for Scotland and Glasgow.

The SEC currently contributes an estimated £468m expenditure in Glasgow, £304m in Scotland and £263m in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement says: “Dominic has a wealth of experience across some of Europe’s most dynamic organisations, including ECPR, where he established a new strategy for the organisation as well as leading the Board and Executive in the development and growth of the Investec European Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup across Europe and South Africa.

“He was also CEO at Celtic Football Club and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Scottish Rugby Union for 13 years, leading the development of the organisation into a modern, consumer focused sporting and entertainment business delivering world class major sporting events. He also attracted major live entertainment promoters and performers and more than doubled Scottish Rugby’s commercial revenues and regularly ensured major events and international sporting fixtures took place in front of sell out crowds at Murrayfield National Stadium.”

SEC

2025 is set to be one of the SEC’s most exciting years yet with Sabrina Carpenter, Iron Maiden, Kylie and Billie Eilsh set to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro.

Seven new events have also been added to the impressive roster of exhibitions that includes Ideal Home, All Energy and the Scottish Caravan, Motorhomes and Holiday Home Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will also welcome the British Society for Haematology, the Energy Networks Association and the European Academy of Clinical Allergology and Immunology among many other conferences and corporate events that are key to the city.

Work has already started to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in 2026, when the SEC will again host several events building on the success of the 2014 Games.

SEC Chair Morag McNeill said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dominic as CEO. He joins at a very exciting time for the SEC as we develop our strategy for the campus over the next decade. Dominic brings an incredible breadth of strategic, commercial, entertainment and operational experience from his previous roles on the national and international stage. He is a strategic leader and has a proven track record of delivering growth with a real focus on customer experience and partnership working.

“The success of the SEC is hugely important to Glasgow and Scotland and Dominic has strong relationships with many of the SEC’s key stakeholders and partners, including our major shareholder Glasgow City Council and our wider stakeholder family. The whole Board looks forward to working with Dominic as we continue our ambitious plans for the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic McKay said: “I am delighted to be joining the SEC as Chief Executive Officer at such an exciting time as the Board looks to the future to develop the SEC and its iconic venues.

“I have been impressed by the ambition and determination of the Board to build on the SEC’s outstanding pedigree as a truly world class entertainment and events destination with its incredible venues; OVO Hydro, SEC Armadillo and SEC Centre.

“I look forward to working with the Board and leading the team to establish a new strategy that will include exciting new development plans for the campus while ensuring the SEC and its venues continue to be a thriving destination for the world’s greatest musicians, performers and international and national events.

“The SEC rightly has a fantastic reputation putting Glasgow and Scotland firmly on the global entertainment stage and for delivering an outstanding experience for customers across all of its venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to working with the whole team, the Board and the wider stakeholders to develop the SEC for the future.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Dominic has an exceptional track record and will be a real ambassador for the SEC and the city at a crucial time for the campus.

“He is a very experienced, strategic leader and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he has on the business over the years ahead.”

The SEC is Glasgow’s conferencing, exhibitions and live entertainment events campus. It includes the 14,200 capacity OVO Hydro - one of the busiest live entertainment arenas in the world - and the SEC Armadillo, both designed by world-renowned architects Foster + Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Armadillo is a Glasgow landmark with purpose-built conference and entertainment facilities for up to 3,000. The third and largest of the venues on campus, SEC Centre offers five interconnected exhibition and event halls, and additional conferencing suites, with a combined area of over 22,000sqm.