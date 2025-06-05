A grassroots project is helping to revive a Lanarkshire high street by supporting small businesses, promoting greener shopping, and attracting crowds.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stonehouse Market, hosted in the village’s community garden, is a community-led initiative spearheaded by the Stonehouse Business Association.

The event has become a regular fixture in the local calendar, drawing hundreds of locals and visitors to explore a colourful range of stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by a grant of £6,502.08 from South Lanarkshire Council's Renewable Energy Fund (REF), the market was given a crucial funding boost with support from OnPath Energy.

Peter Ramsay, Secretary of the Stonehouse Business Association, said: “It’s more than just a market. It’s a focal point for the community, a place for neighbours to meet, support local talent, and enjoy a buzzing, family-friendly atmosphere right in the centre of the village.

“We were keen to bring something with character and colour, so we invested in old-fashioned, striped market stalls to give it that vibrant, traditional feel. The support from OnPath Energy helped us get the initiative off the ground, and it’s gone from strength to strength ever since.”

Launched in June 2024, the market runs on the second Saturday of the month from May through to September, with a special Christmas market planned annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only 14 stalls available due to licensing constraints, the event is regularly oversubscribed, and a waiting list is maintained for potential traders.

Products on offer include everything from home-baked cakes and soaps to pet treats, handcrafted stained glass, laser-engraved items, and locally made candles from social enterprises.

Among the regular stallholders are Unique 2 U, Missy’s Melts, Fab Fancies, Cakes by Rebecca Limited, Mecoco, Made with Love by Angela, Whippet Clean, PERFECT PUP PALS, Windy Wizzen’s Emporium, the Auld Stanehoose Café, K&G Crystal Portal, and Davies Laser and Engraving.

In addition, free family entertainment, such as face painting and balloon modelling, adds further attraction to market day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stall holders at Stonehouse Market, Gareth and Gillian MacKenzie.jpeg | Contributed

Aileen McCreadie, partnerships and community manager at OnPath Energy, said: “We’re proud to support local projects like this, which demonstrate the value of community-driven regeneration.

“The Stonehouse Market is an outstanding example of how REF funding can enhance everyday life through sustainable and inclusive initiatives.

“It encourages people to adopt greener shopping behaviours and give back to their local communities, and it will no doubt prove to be a popular destination over the summer.

“Initiatives like this help reduce travel to out-of-town retailers, cut down on packaging waste, and shine a light on the quality and creativity of local producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By supporting small, independent businesses, markets like this make sustainable choices easier and more enjoyable for everyone.”

The association, founded seven years ago to represent and promote local businesses, now counts over 40 members, ranging from solo entrepreneurs to long-established firms. The market reflects its core aim – to showcase Stonehouse’s enterprising spirit and to bring economic benefits back to the village centre.

Peter, who has lived in Stonehouse for nearly two decades and runs a picture framing business, added: “There are more than 100 small businesses in and around Stonehouse, many hidden from view. The market gives them a stage and helps people appreciate the diversity of local goods made on their doorstep.”

Looking ahead, the group hopes to expand the number of stalls in future years. In the meantime, the market’s success has encouraged nearby shops and cafes to open especially on market days, with wider benefits rippling through the local economy.