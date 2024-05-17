The Sunday Times Rich List 2024: The 10 richest people in Scotland including the Easdale brothers

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 17th May 2024, 08:36 BST

The a the richest people in Scotland by net worth

Anders Holch Povlsen is the richest person in Scotland, according to this year’s edition of The Sunday Times Rich List, published today online at The Sunday Times and in the print edition of the newspaper on Sunday, May 19. David Moulsdale, the founder of the Glasgow-based laser eye surgery business Optical Express, makes his Rich List debut with estimated wealth of £374 million. There is also a place in the annual wealth rankings Sandy and James Easdale, the McGill's Buses tycoons with business interests including Blairs Windows, ARC Fleet Services, Clyde Metals and Inverclyde Taxis alongside property holdings in Glasgow, including the old Watt Brothers site.

The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 36-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year. This year’s list of 350 individuals and families together hold combined wealth of £795.361 billion — a sum larger than the annual GDP of Poland. Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckham all appear in the annual survey. The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million. Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away. “Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy. “These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.  “We know many of our readers find such people — especially those from humbler backgrounds — very inspiring.”

Take a look below to see the 10 richest people in Scotland.

Danish billionaire, Anders Holch Povlsen, owner of international retail clothing corporations is worth Bestseller and Asos, is worth £6.73 billion making him the wealthiest person in Scotland. Down £1.77bn from 2023.

1. Anders Holch Povlsen

Danish billionaire, Anders Holch Povlsen, owner of international retail clothing corporations is worth Bestseller and Asos, is worth £6.73 billion making him the wealthiest person in Scotland. Down £1.77bn from 2023. Photo: TARIQ MIKKEL KHAN

Glenn Gordon and family are the second wealthiest people in Scotland, owners of Spirits company William Grant and sons - they are worth £5.619 billion, up £1.012 billion from last year.

2. Glenn Gordon and family

Glenn Gordon and family are the second wealthiest people in Scotland, owners of Spirits company William Grant and sons - they are worth £5.619 billion, up £1.012 billion from last year.

Sir Ian Wood and family are the third wealthiest people in Scotland, known for Oil services and fishing under the Wood Group, they are worth £1.911bn, up £91m from last year.

3. Sir Ian Wood and family

Sir Ian Wood and family are the third wealthiest people in Scotland, known for Oil services and fishing under the Wood Group, they are worth £1.911bn, up £91m from last year.

The owner of Highland Spring, Mahdi Al-Tajir is the fourth wealthiest person in Scotland, he is worth £1.641 billion which is up £4 million on last year.

4. Mahdi Al-Tajir

The owner of Highland Spring, Mahdi Al-Tajir is the fourth wealthiest person in Scotland, he is worth £1.641 billion which is up £4 million on last year.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Anders Holch PovlsenThe Sunday Times Rich List

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.