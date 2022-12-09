Seven out of the ten best state schools for academic performance are based around Glasgow

The top performing schools in Scotland were revealed today, December 9, in ‘Parent Power’, The Sunday Times Schools Guide of 2023, published online on their website and in a supplement in The Sunday Times on December 11.

The 30th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK. It is the definitive guide to secondary schools using the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent schools since Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Rankings in Scotland are based on 2021 data, the latest available from the Scottish Government for state schools based on teacher assessed grades.

For consistency The Times have used the same year’s results for the independent sector. More than 1,600 schools can be searched by name, local authority, town and postcode, allowing families to find the best school in their area.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools. The rankings in the secondary school league tables in Scotland are determined by the proportion of pupils gaining five or more National 5 passes, five or more Highers and the proportion gaining two or more Advanced Highers.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

1. Jordanhill School, Jordanhill

Jordanhill School, an all-through primary and secondary nonselective comprehensive in Glasgow, tops the academic table and is The Sunday Times Scotland Secondary School of the Year by Academic Performance

Jordanhill School was the best in Scotland for academic performance, with 62 per cent of pupils graduated with two or more advanced highers, 91 per cent with five or more Highers, and 95 per cent graduated with five or more National 5 qualifications.

2. St Ninian’s High School, Giffnock

Coming in at number two on the list was St Ninian's High School, Giffnock

St Ninian’s High School was the second best school in Scotland for academic performance - with 38 per cent of pupils graduating with two or more advanced highers, 78 per cent with five or more Highers, and 95 per cent with five or more National 5 qualifications.

3. Bearsden Academy, Bearsden

Bearsden Academy Glasgow rounded off the top 3

Bearsden Academy was the third best school in Scotland for academic performance - with 32 per cent of pupils graduating with two or more advanced highers, 81 per cent with five or more Highers, and 94 per cent with five or more National 5 qualifications.

4. Williamwood High School, Clarkston

Williamwood High School, East Renfrewshire moves from eight place last year into the top 5. The school achieved 77% with 5 highers.

Williamwood high school was the fourth best school in Glasgow and the fifth best in Scotland (under Cults Academy in Aberdeen) for academic performance - with 26 per cent of pupils graduating with two Advanced Highers or more, 77 per cent with five or more Highers, and 94 per cent with five or more National 5 qualifications.

5. Eastwood High School, Newton Mearns

Eastwood High School, Newton Mearnswas joint 6 in top performing schools in the country.

The fifth best high school in Glasgow for academic performance was Eastwood High School - in Scottish national rankings it ranks joint sixth with Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh. 37 per cent of pupils graduated with two or more Advanced Highers, 71 per cent with five or more Highers, and 93 per cent with five or more National 5 qualifications.

6. Woodfarm High School, Thornliebank

Woodfarm High School, Thornliebank was named 8th in the top performing schools

The sixth best high school in Glasgow and eighth in Scotland for academic performance was Woodfarm High School. 31 per cent of pupils graduated with two or more Advanced Highers, 73 per cent graduated with five or more Highers, and 92 per cent graduated with five or more National 5 qualifications.

7. Mearns Castle High School, Newton Mearns

Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow rounded off the top 10

Ranked tenth in Scottish national stats, and seventh in Glasgow for academic performance is Mearns Castle High School - with 33 per cent of students graduating with two or more advanced highers, 70 per cent graduating with five or more Highers, and 92 per cent graduating with five or more National 5 qualifications.

Jordanhill School topped the rankings this year, and this should come as no surprise as the school is directly funded by grants from the Scottish Government, and is so exclusive that parents are advised to register their child for a place as soon as they are born.

Despite coming fifth in Scotland for academic performance, Williamwood High School has been named The Sunday Times Scotland Secondary School of the Year.

At Williamwood, one of five East Renfrewshire secondaries making the top ten, the distinctive tree emblem on pupils’ blazers sums up its motto: “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow”.

The uniform sends a strong message about standards at the oversubscribed school and its 140 extracurricular clubs are part of its drive to realise the potential of all students. Similarly, a skills development programme sees pupils in S3 offered masterclasses in everything from make-up to codebreaking and SAS-style challenges.

“Using the value of ambition has been a real focus for the school,” says Nicola MacGlashan, the head teacher, who took up her post in August 2021.