Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The time is fast approaching for Glasgow to pull the plug on Commonwealth Games bid if agreement can’t be reached.

During the final stages of the Olympic Games this summer in Paris, senior members of the international sporting community were excitedly discussing the prospect of an agreement reached by the Commonwealth Games Federation to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This was good news and would come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the saga - the proposal for a slimmed down, scaled-back games in the city has been widely accepted as the only offer on the table that would allow the international sporting event to take place.

Yet despite the positive reception from senior figures in the Commonwealth Games movement there have been briefings to the media that no final agreement has yet been reached. Organisers have successfully sprinted through any deadline they have given themselves to make a final decision - an announcement was expected in May. Now the time is fast approaching when Glasgow should withdraw its bid and leave the various committees to sort out their own mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow has the capacity and infrastructure to organise global sporting events at scale. City authorities need a realistic timeframe to deliver results without this being an unwanted distraction from the core challenges facing a council with a budget deficit. The games will require sponsorship, accommodation, volunteers and organising workers, security and policing in July or August 2026. Glasgow can’t stand at the sidelines much longer waiting for approval.

Commonwealth Games Scotland submitted a proposal with a budget of £130m to £150m – promising “no significant ask of public funds”. That will prove to be impossible and the city will face inevitable financial challenges unless the announcement is made imminently. The Commonwealth Games Federation are out of time. If an agreement can’t be reached, then both sides should move on.

Preparations for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 were thrown into chaos when the Australian state of Victoria announced it was cancelling plans to host the games citing an escalation in its cost projections. The destination for the games was initially announced in April 2022, in keeping with the standard four year preparation cycle.

The Commonwealth Games Federation were engaged in a two month negotiation period with Victoria before announcing in April 2022 that the games were no longer going to Australia. In the aftermath of the announcement, a number of Commonwealth countries and cities issued statements ruling themselves out from the bidding process. There was talk of postponing the games or cancelling them altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April this year, The position of the CGF was that an announcement was imminent and the host would be announced in May. A feasibility study commissioned by Commonwealth Games Scotland in December 2023 to assess Scotland’s viability as a cost-effective alternative host was presented as a viable option. It included £100m that was to be made available to a host nation for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement. The rest of the budget was to be covered by sponsorship and ticket sales.

Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid said on 25 July that he expected a decision on Glasgow’s bid to host a scaled-down version of the Commonwealth within two to three weeks. Four weeks later the most recent update has been anonymous briefings to newspapers that no decision was expected, dampening a sense of optimism encouraged by reports that emerged around the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Glasgow is ready to host a Commonwealth Games to allow the event to take place in 2026 As we approach September, how much more crucial preparation time will be allowed to count down?

The continuing delays on an announcement comes a month after First Minister John Swinney warned “time would not be on our side”. Speaking to The Scotsman, the First Minister said: “We had a tremendously successful Commonwealth Games in 2014 - it was a celebration of sport within Scotland. However it was planned over a number of years. “We’ve got to look carefully at the propositions that have been put to us about the possibility of hosting another Commonwealth Games. Obviously time would not be on our side to prepare for that, but we’ll be engaging constructively on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added “theoretically the window is still open” to Scotland hosting the games, but said the time constraints were “very, very limited”.

“We have six years of preparatory time in relation to 2014. While I am as enthusiastic as the next person about sporting events and the significant benefit they can bring to the country, we’ve got to ensure they can be done properly.”