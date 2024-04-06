Top 15 Glasgow High Schools ranked by latest academic attainment exam results

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government.

The top performing school in Glasgow this year was Jordanhill High School - for the eighth year in a row, aided by the fact it is a school funded by the Scottish Government, and not the local authority. Jordanhill is the only school of its type in Scotland.

These exam tables do not take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the quality of the teaching staff, the quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council. The exam results emphasise an attainment gap between schools in affluent areas of Glasgow and those serving areas in the city with high incidence of childhood poverty.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

This is the information that the Scottish government provides to give parents and students insight into the performance of schools across the country.

1 . Jordanhill School Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School isn't just Glasgow's top performing school - it's the best in the whole of Scotland. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu Placed 12th in Scotland overall, up from 40th place in the previous results, 68 per cent of pupils leave the Glasgow Gaelic School with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Hyndland High School Placed 22nd in Scotland overall, 62 per cent of pupils leave Hyndland Secondary School with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps