Glasgow shoppers will be able to get their hands on the clothing next year

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topshop is getting set for a return to Glasgow city centre and UK high streets in 2026.

John Lewis has announced the highly anticipated return of the British fashion brands Topshop and Topman. Through a landmark national partnership from February 2026, Topshop will be available in 32 John Lewis stores while Topman will be on offer in six, and the brand will also be available online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Ruis, Managing Director of John Lewis, commented: “Bringing Topshop and Topman back to high streets across the UK is a landmark moment, and we are thrilled to be their only nationwide store partner. It’s the ultimate proof of our strategy: offering the most-loved brands alongside the unwavering trust of our brand promise. I grew up with these incredible brands. They have defined our high streets, bringing edge and accessibility with an iconic British lens.”

What stores in the UK will Topshop products be available at from February 2026?

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Newcastle

Leeds

Liverpool

Trafford (Manchester)

Cheadle (Manchester)

Cardiff

Nottingham

Leicester

Solihull

Cheltenham

Norwich

Cambridge

Welwyn

Milton Keynes

Chelmsford

Cribbs Causeway (Bristol)

Exeter

Oxford

High Wycombe

Reading

Bluewater (Kent)

Horsham

Southampton

Brent Cross

Stratford

Canary Wharf

Oxford Street

Peter Jones

White City

Kingston

“We’re excited to partner with John Lewis, a trusted name in British retail, to bring Topshop and Topman to high streets across the country,” said Michelle Wilson, Managing Director at Topshop. “This partnership is a key step in our mission to bring the best of fashion to everyone, engaging with shoppers in real life and delivering the style and quality they expect from our brands.”