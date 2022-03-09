164 electric vehicle charge points to be installed in Glasgow in 2022

Around 164 electric vehicle charge points are being installed across Glasgow in 2022, with dozens more in the pipeline.

Glasgow City Council’s Environment, Sustainability and Carbon Reduction City Policy Committee is being given an update on the city’s electric vehicle infrastructure next week.

The report highlights future investment in new electric vehicle charge points.

Where will the charge points be going?

A further 164 charge points for public use are planned for installation in 2022. While funding has been arranged, procurement, supply-chain issues, site surveys and grant funding conditions will impact on when these are installed.

Gridserve took over the Electric Highway network in 2021

The document sets out the how many charging points will be installed in each Glasgow ward:

Linn - 6

Newlands/Auldburn - 38

Calton - 4

Anderston/City/Yorkhill - 7

Hillhead - 14

Garscadden/Scotstounhill - 6

Drumchapel/Anniesland - 32

Canal - 16

East Centre - 11

Shettleston - 14

Dennistoun - 14

Partick East/Kelvindale - 2

These will be a mix of 7kWh and 22kWh charging points.

Another 96 charge points are proposed subject to grant funding being secured.

A review is also looking at funding which could see more chargers rolled out, including dedicated charging hubs and the potential of opening up council facilities for overnight charging.

How many have been installed so far?

To date, 268 public electric vehicle charging points have been installed in Glasgow - more than any other local authority in Scotland. This does not include the 115 charging spaces created to support the council’s own EV fleet.

These charging points are located:

Greater Pollok - 2

Cardonald - 2

Govan - 9

Pollokshields - 6

Langside - 21

Southside Central - 22

Calton - 25

Anderston/City/Yorkhill - 128

Hillhead - 16

Garscadden/Scotstounhill - 16

Canal - 6

Baillieston - 4

North East - 3

Partick East/Kelvindale - 8

Dreams of electric vehicles

The push for more electric vehicle infrastructure comes as the Scottish Government aims to phase out all petrol and diesel vehicles in Scotland by 2032.

Glasgow has already introduced a Low Emission Zone, with the second phase, due to be enforced in 2023, banning certain vehicles from the city centre.

It is estimated that 25 per cent of Glasgow’s carbon dioxide emissions come from transport, hence the push for low and zero emission alternatives.