Ten thousand people are expected to march through Glasgow this weekend in support of Scottish independence.

The All Under One Banner group, formed following the referendum result in 2014, has organised a huge march to go through the centre of Glasgow.

The organisation was set up with the mission of holding regular marches until Scotland becomes independent - this will be the 28th such event in Glasgow.

The march is being held on Saturday, May 14, and, according to the Glasgow City Council website, 10,000 people are expected to take part.

But what time does it start, what is the route, and what impact will it have on buses?

When does the march start?

People who are taking part in the march are asked to arrive early, with the procession itself starting at 12pm (noon).

What route will it take?

Those taking part are asked to gather at Kelvingrove Park. The route will then head along Kelvinway, Gibson St, Eldon St, Woodlands Rd, Sauchiehall St, Pitt St, West George St, Blythswood Sq, West George St, Nelson Mandela Place, West George St, and then finish up in George Square.

How will it impact bus services?

First Glasgow has announced a number of bus services will be diverted during the course of the march.

Service 18 will operate a different route, both heading into the city centre and out to East Kilbride.