Central Station low level platforms to be given refurbishment

Network Rail is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to refurbish platforms 16 and 17 on the lower level of the station.
The organisation has longer-term plans to enhance the entire lower level, including the entrance, stairs and access corridors, with this latest plan focusing on the platforms.
The proposals, if given the green light, would see the ceiling, floor and wall materials replaced around the island platform - most of the current materials are from when the line re-opened in 1979.
The refurbishment will include new cladding to trackside walls, porcelain tiles to stair and lift accesses, new ceiling canopy, re-surfacing of platform and application of new vinyl branding.
It is part of Network Rail’s Putting Passengers First scheme. It argues in the planning report that: “Upgrading the station building condition and finishes will improve the passenger experience, encourage people to use these stations and make a sustainable travel choice to use the train.”