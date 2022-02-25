Central Station low level platforms to be given refurbishment

Glasgow Central Station low level platforms could be given a refurbishment, after new plans were submitted.

Network Rail is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to refurbish platforms 16 and 17 on the lower level of the station.

The organisation has longer-term plans to enhance the entire lower level, including the entrance, stairs and access corridors, with this latest plan focusing on the platforms.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Station low level could be given a refurbishment.

The proposals, if given the green light, would see the ceiling, floor and wall materials replaced around the island platform - most of the current materials are from when the line re-opened in 1979.

The refurbishment will include new cladding to trackside walls, porcelain tiles to stair and lift accesses, new ceiling canopy, re-surfacing of platform and application of new vinyl branding.