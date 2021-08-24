Closures planned on the M73 in Glasgow

Part of the M73 northbound carriageway will be closed over four nights.

What: The M73 northbound carriageway between Junction 1 Maryville and Junction 2 Baillieston will be closed overnight for four nights, from 8pm-6am, commencing Monday, September 6, for road surfacing works.

What parts will be closed: As a result, the following link roads and slip road will be closed:

M74 northbound link road to M73 northbound at Junction 4 Maryville

M74 southbound link road to M73 northbound at Junction 4 Maryville

M73 northbound on-slip road from Daldowie

Signed diversion routes will be in place.

Why are the roads being closed: These closures are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst these essential road surfacing works are undertaken and have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic. The road will reopen at 6am each morning.

These works will be carried out by Scottish Road Partnership (SRP) on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route. The works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Amey and Glasgow City Council.