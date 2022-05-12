CNN names Glasgow train journey one of the 10 best in the world

A Glasgow train journey has been ranked as one of the best in the world.

American news outlet CNN put together a list of the 10 best train trips in the world, featuring stunning rides like the Trans-Iranian Railway and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in India.

Among those listed is the West Highland Railway Line, which runs between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig, running alongside Loch Lomond, up to Fort William, and then across to the west coast.

The ride, which CNN describes as a ‘greatest hits’ of Scottish landscape, also includes famous section along the Glenfinnan viaduct, used in the Harry Potter films.

The CNN article says the trip “delivers an ever-changing panorama of lochs and glens, desolate moors and brooding mountains”, adding: “The line can be enjoyed via the comfortable Caledonian Sleeper night train from London to Fort William, with the last stretch of the journey, across lonely Rannoch Moor, accompanied by breakfast. Remember to keep an eye out for stags, a Scottish icon, as they survey their kingdom.

“Between April and October, the sleeper also connects with another famous train, the daily Jacobite steam train running from Fort William to Mallaig and back, offering the chance to enjoy the scenery at a leisurely pace on a beautifully restored piece of railway history.”