COP26: ScotRail services between Glasgow and Edinburgh to have extra carriages

ScotRail has announced that its services between Glasgow and Edinburgh will have extra carriages during COP26.

How will COP26 affect train services?

A special COP26 timetable will be introduced on Monday, and will remain in place until the climate summit ends on November 12.

With 25,000 delegates and world leaders visiting Glasgow for COP26, the summit will have a major impact on train services.

To help ease the pressure on services, ScotRail has announced that it will be putting on extra carriages on train services out of Glasgow.

What ScotRail services are getting extra carriages during COP26?

During COP26, ScotRail will operate six-carriage trains on the Dalmuir – Motherwell / Larkhall line. Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High will have eight carriages, while key services to and from the city centre will also have more seats.

Trains will also be leaving Glasgow later than normal each night of the summit.