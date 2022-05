A Glasgow city centre street will be closed to vehicles next week for filming.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming will be taking place on Douglas Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street between May 25-27.

The road closure will be in place between 8am and 7pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, St Vincent Lane will also be closed, between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street.

Douglas Street will be closed to vehicles.