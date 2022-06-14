Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Liam Gallagher: Road closures for Glasgow gigs

The first is later this week, when Ed Sheeran brings his + - = ÷ x world tour to Glasgow, with back-to-back nights at Hampden Park.
The Shape Of You singer returns to the city for the first time since 2018, when he also performed at the national stadium.
Just over one week later, Liam Gallagher’s C’mon You Know tour stops off in Glasgow, when the former Oasis frontman also performs at Hampden Park.
Scottish DJ Calvin Harris concludes the series of big Hampden Park concerts, just over a week after his Glastonbury performance.
Tickets for his show sold out within hours of going on sale earlier in 2022.
All three gigs will have the same road closures in place.
Sommerville Drive and Letherby Drive will be closed for their full length: between 6pm on June 16 and 11.59pm on June 17 for Ed Sheeran’s two shows; 6pm and 11.59pm on June 26 for Liam Gallagher; and 6pm and 11.59pm on July 2 for Calvin Harris.