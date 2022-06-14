Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Liam Gallagher: Road closures for Glasgow gigs

Road closures will be in place when Glasgow hosts three big gigs in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first is later this week, when Ed Sheeran brings his + - = ÷ x world tour to Glasgow, with back-to-back nights at Hampden Park.

The Shape Of You singer returns to the city for the first time since 2018, when he also performed at the national stadium.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over one week later, Liam Gallagher’s C’mon You Know tour stops off in Glasgow, when the former Oasis frontman also performs at Hampden Park.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris concludes the series of big Hampden Park concerts, just over a week after his Glastonbury performance.

Ed Sheeran performs during The BRIT Awards in February, 2022. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Tickets for his show sold out within hours of going on sale earlier in 2022.

All three gigs will have the same road closures in place.