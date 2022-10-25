Register
Fault causing disruption for Glasgow train services

ScotRail services have been impacted.

By Jamie Callaghan
31 minutes ago

ScotRail has warned that there is a signal fault between Glasgow and Barrhead/East Kilbride, which is causing some disruption to its services.

It tweeted: “We’ve been advised by @NetworkRailSCOT of a signal fault between Glasgow and Barrhead / East Kilbride that’s causing some disruption to our services.

ScotRail services have been affected.

“Engineers are on site and doing what they can to fix the problem. Once we have more information, we’ll update you further.”

Rail tickets are being accepted on McGill’s 374 service.

