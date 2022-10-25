Fault causing disruption for Glasgow train services

ScotRail services have been impacted.

ScotRail has warned that there is a signal fault between Glasgow and Barrhead/East Kilbride, which is causing some disruption to its services.

It tweeted: “We’ve been advised by @NetworkRailSCOT of a signal fault between Glasgow and Barrhead / East Kilbride that’s causing some disruption to our services.

“Engineers are on site and doing what they can to fix the problem. Once we have more information, we’ll update you further.”