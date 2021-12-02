First Glasgow bringing back night time buses at weekends

First Glasgow is bringing back its weekend night bus network in time for Christmas.

The bus operator be offering a network of 11 routes covering travel from the city centre across Glasgow and the surrounding areas, including Clydebank, Paisley, Newton Mearns, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell and Wishaw.

The night network will help everyone take advantage of everything that Glasgow has to offer in the run up to Christmas, as well as get everyone home in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The return of the night network comes at a time when there are concerns over taxi shortages in the city.

New offer

To celebrate the return of the night buses, First Glasgow is offering an introductory night bus fare of only £1.50 single for the first two weekends of operation on 3rd/4th and 10th/11 December. Single fares will then be available from £3 afterwards.

It is also introducing a new ticket called 6pm PLUS which covers travel on its regular network of buses after 6pm, as well as the night bus network to get you home safely after a night out. Priced from only £4, the new ticket has all of your night time travel needs covered.

What routes will it cover?

First Glasgow’s Night Bus Network operates in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings and covers the following routes from the city centre:

Service N2 (east): Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Renfield St) – Parkhead – Shettleston – Baillieston – Easterhouse.

Service N2 (west): Central Station (Hope St) – Partick – Dumbarton Road – Clydebank – Faifley

Service N6 (south): Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – Victoria Road – Clarkston – East Kilbride – Calderwood

Service N6 (west): Central Station (Hope St) – Great Western Road – Anniesland – Clydebank - Mountblow

Service N9: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – Paisley Road West – Paisley Cross

Service N18: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – Rutherglen – East Kilbride – Greenhills

Service N38: Sauchehall Street – Central Station (Jamaica St) – Shawlands – Giffnock – Newton Mearns - Crookfur

Service N57: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Jamaica St) – Shawlands – Darnley – Pollok (Peat Road)

Service N60: Central Station (Hope St) – Maryhill Road – Science Park – Canniesburn Toll – Drumchapel

Service N240: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Renfield St) – Parkhead – Tollcross – Viewpark – Bellshill – Motherwell – Wishaw – Coltness - Cleland

Service N267: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – New Gorbals – Rutherglen – Cambuslang – Hamilton - Hillhouse

Excitement

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the return of First Glasgow’s night bus network, and what better way to get things underway than with our special £1.50 introductory night single fare.

“We’re aware that citizens across the city have found getting home after a night out or indeed after a night shift a challenge, even more so in the face of the shortage of taxis that the city seems to be experiencing.

“We’re therefore proud to be able to support the city’s night-time economy, particularly during the crucial run up to the festive period, by being in the position to offer a network of night bus services at the weekend that will connect the city centre with most areas of Glasgow and beyond.

“We hope that customers will welcome the return of our night services and indeed make them a part of their late-night travel plans.”

Night time economy

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said: “The night-time economy is critical to our city and particularly during the festive period, when more people will be out enjoying Glasgow’s fantastic retail and hospitality offerings, we warmly welcome the return of the night schedule for First Glasgow.