First Glasgow: Bus service timetables in Glasgow being changed this weekend

The bus operator announced that several changes would be made on Sunday, April 10, with timetable revisions affecting a number of routes.
Some routes are getting additional morning services, while others are reverting to their usual timetable.
First Glasgow had been forced to cut back on certain services during the peak of the Omicron wave over winter, when staff members were having to self-isolate due to Covid.
The following changes are being made:
1 - minor time changes
2 - Monday to Saturday with additional morning trips
3/6/6A - Monday to Friday with additional morning trips
8/8A/16 - revised to hourly service on Sundays
77 - Monday to Sunday with additional morning trips
81 - revised Monday to Sunday timetable
94/189/190/M11/X4 - reverts to normal weekday timetable
M60 - revised timetable with additional morning trips
To see all the new timetables, visit the First Glasgow website.