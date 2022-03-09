First Glasgow: Changes to bus service timetables start this weekend

First Glasgow announced that it will be introducing service revisions on Sunday, March 13.
The bus operator started a reduced timetable earlier in the year, as a surge in Omicron cases lead to staff absence levels rising.
Now, it is returning some services back to their pre-Omicron timetables.
What timetables are changing?
The 43, 64, 65 and M3 are reverting back to the usual Monday-Friday timetables on weekdays, while the 19 is doing the same, but with a revised timetable on Saturdays.
The 9/9A, 60/60A, 61, X8 and 41 will have a revised timetable and additional early morning trips, Monday to Friday.
To see the new timetables, visit the First Glasgow website.