Glasgow drivers are among the most prepared in Scotland for a switch to electric vehicles.

With the government’s plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, and the cost of fuel continuing to increase, car lease comparison site Moneyshake found that drivers in Glasgow City are the second most prepared area in Scotland for the switch to EV.

The study analysed the Department for Transport’s vehicle licensing statistics to establish which local authority in Scotland has the highest amount of licensed electric vehicles per the overall number of licensed vehicles in that area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in Glasgow City emerged as the second most prepared for the switch to EV, with 3.57 per cent of all licensed vehicles in the area being electric.

While there has been a shift in attitude and the uptake of EVs is rising significantly, there is still a long way to go, as the study reveals that the average number of electric vehicles licensed in Scotland is only 1.23 per cent of all vehicles – which means that Glasgow City is a lot higher than average.

Glasgow drivers are prepared for the EV switch.

Drivers in Stirling emerged as the most prepared for the switch to EV, with 5.06 per cent of all licensed vehicles in the area being electric. Orkney Islands came in third with 1.95 per cent of all licensed vehicles being electric.

Fourth is Renfrewshire, with the City of Edinburgh coming in fifth with 1.48 per cent. Dundee City follows in sixth with 1.28 per cent of all licensed vehicles being electric, followed by East Renfrewshire with 1.25 per cent.

Eben Lovatt, CEO of Moneyshake, said: “There’s no doubt that electric vehicles are better for the environment but there is still a way to go. Combustion engines still make up the majority of the market, but we have seen an increase in interest for people looking to lease electric cars.