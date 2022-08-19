Glasgow gift cards can be used on subway system

The £105 Glasgow gift cards can be spent on the city’s subway system.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPT, which operates the subway network, has signed up as one of the businesses accepting the cards.

It will be launching a promotional drive in its stations to highlight its involvement.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPT’s support adds yet another way in which people across Glasgow can spend using the gift cards - as a way to travel, as well as shop, visit attractions and eat out.

SPT runs Glasgow’s subway system.

And it comes as 85,000 eligible low income households across the city receive a gift card worth £105 each from Glasgow City Council to help them manage the cost of living crisis.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership is the organisation behind the Scotland Loves Local campaign, from which the gift card concept has grown.

Chief officer Phil Prentice said: “We are delighted to welcome SPT to the list of organisations and businesses who accept the card. Their support helps demonstrate the flexibility that the gift card offers.

“As an organisation, we encourage sustainable travel and the use of public transport. People can now use their Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card to pay to reach local businesses - and then spend with them using the cards. It’s the perfect partnership.”

SPT chair, Councillor Stephen Dornan, said: “We are delighted to have Subway join the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card.

“As the only transport provider on the card, it makes perfect sense to use your card to travel on the Subway and then spend in shops, restaurants and at various attractions around the city. It’s the perfect day out and will hopefully give our local economy a well-deserved boost.”

More than 700 businesses across Glasgow have now signed up to accept the gift cards.

Their potential to drive a huge injection into the local economy has been boosted by Glasgow City Council’s use of the cards to support lower income households.