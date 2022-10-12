Some cars will be banned from entering Glasgow city centre next year - this is how much they’ll be charged for breaking the new rules.

Glasgow’s new Low Emission Zone will be enforced from June 1, 2023, with most of the city centre covered by the scheme.

The project aims to limit certain vehicles from entering the area in a bid to cut air pollution and meet air quality targets.

The scheme was first introduced in 2018, but just covered the city’s bus fleet - however, this is not enough to meet air quality targets.

Some cars could be banned from entering the city centre from 2023.

But what area will be covered by the Low Emission Zone, how much will people be charged for breaking the rules, and what vehicles will be banned?

Find out everything you need to know about Glasgow’s Low Emission Zone.

Advertisement

What area will the Low Emission Zone cover?

The Low Emission Zone will be bounded by the M8 to the west and the north, the Clyde to the south, and High Street/Saltmarket to the east.

What vehicles will be banned?

All vehicles, except motorbikes and mopeds, and those considered exempt from regulations, will be affected by the changes.

Blue badge holders are exempt, even if they’re not travelling in their primary vehicle.

A report to councillors explains: “To enter the zone, petrol vehicles must meet the Euro 4 emission standard (generally vehicles first registered from 2006 onward). Diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 6 emission standard (generally vehicles first registered from September 2015 onwards).”

Advertisement

A year’s grace period has been agreed for people living within the Low Emission Zone, giving them until 2024 to make sure their vehicle meets the new standards.

How much will drivers be charged for breaking the rules?

Penalty charges for non-compliant vehicle entry is set at a national level - meaning Glasgow City Council does not decide the fees.

The initial penalty is £60, which is halved if paid in the first 14 days.

If someone enters the Low Emission Zone when they shouldn’t for a second time within a 90 day period, the penalty will double.

The penalty will continue to double each time they do so.

Advertisement

How will the Low Emission Zone be enforced?

Glaswegians might have noticed the enforcement infrastructure being installed around the city centre, including camera poles.

This installation is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.