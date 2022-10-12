Major Glasgow roads to be closed for M8 roadworks

Major routes onto the M8 will be closed for several nights.

Maintenance is being carried out on the M8 Woodside Viaducts beneath the structure on the eastbound A804 Dobbies Loan and the westbound A81 between Garscube Road and Port Dundas Road.

The works will take place from Monday, October 17, to Friday, October 21, between 8pm and 6am each night, and the road will re-open as normal outwith these times.

Maintenance will be carried out at Dobbie’s Loan.