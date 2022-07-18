Glasgow rail line given 20mph speed limit as heatwave approaches

Trains running on a Glasgow rail line are being limited to just 20mph.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:30 am

Network Rail announced on social media that 20mph speed restrictions is in operation between Hyndland and Finnieston.

This will stay in place until tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

It posted on Twitter: “The stretch of railway between Hyndland and Finnieston in Glasgow is one of the busiest in Scotland.

ScotRail trains are seen sitting in Glasgow Queen Street station (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

“With extreme temperatures forecast, we’ve put a 20mph speed restriction in place there until tomorrow night to protect the overhead wires from potential damage.

“We will be implementing further speed restrictions between 13:00-20:00 today.

“These restrictions will impact most train routes during the warmest part of the day, helping to minimise potential damage caused by todays forecasted temperatures.”

Temperatures are set to hit 28 degrees in Glasgow on Monday, before peaking at 29 degrees on Tuesday.

It should cool off after that, dropping to 19 degrees on Wednesday.

