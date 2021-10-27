Glasgow subway: Petition calls for extended hours to subway service

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Glasgow’s subway services to operate for longer at weekends.

SPT runs Glasgow’s subway system.

SPT, which operates the city’s subway service, announced on Monday that it would be extending opening hours during the COP26 climate summit, which begins on Sunday.

What are the Glasgow subway opening hours during COP26?

SPT announced that the opening hours on Sunday, October 31, and Sunday, November 7, would be 8am to 10pm.

Usually the Sunday services would be operating between 10am and 6pm.

Other subway services will run as normal throughout the climate summit - 6.30am to 11.40pm on Monday to Saturday, with the last trains leaving the city centre at 11.32pm.

Why are people signing the subway petition?

While the changes to the Glasgow subway opening hours are positive ones, the petition argues that the people of Glasgow have been calling for extended hours on Sundays for years.

The petition states: “Not only will this be a huge benefit for the city, increasing the modernisation of the subway, but it will also help to ensure the safety of people in Glasgow, especially women. The transport links are poor enough, with no night buses, no train links to areas such as the west end.

“These current subway hours mean more people driving into the city centre on a Sunday, and women living in areas with poor transport links are being forced to walk home or pay the extortionate taxi prices.

“The SPT clearly have the resource to extend the subway hours on a Sunday. It is about time they modernised and maintained these hours after the COP26 VIPs leave. The people of Glasgow are just as important as these delegates and should be prioritised for public safety. Safe travel should be crucial to a city the size of Glasgow, there is zero reasoning not to view Sunday evenings as a sociable time, especially going into the festive period.”

How do I sign the subway petition?