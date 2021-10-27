The climate change summit will see 30,000 delegates from around the world descend on Glasgow for the first fortnight in November

Artists paint a mural on a a wall next to the Clydeside Expressway near Scottish Events Centre ahead of COP26 (Picture: Getty Images)

As the UK gears up to host COP26, you might be wondering how you can get involved in the climate change action and attend some of the Glasgow events.

While much of the city has been closed off to the public to ensure the safety and security of the 30,000 delegates and world leaders is prioritised, Glasgow Science Centre is hosting a number of events at its Green Zone that the public can attend.

Exhibitions, cultural performances, workshops and talks will take place across the venue to help adults and children learn more about climate change.

So what events are on, and how do you get tickets? This is what you need to know.

Glasgow science centre will host the public events for COP26 (Picture: Glasgow Science Centre)

What events are on at the Green Zone?

Several events are being held every day between 1 November and 12 November. Here are our highlights:

Monday 1 November

Climate and the Deep Sea World: Schmidt Ocean Institute’s Global Efforts – A Visual Journey and Panel

10:00 - 12:00, Cinema auditorium

Our Place in the Cosmos

12:00 - 13:00, Planetarium (running each day)

‘Our Village, Community Corner ’ organised by ‘If Not Us Then Who?

17:00 - 20:00, Cinema auditorium

Tuesday 2 November

Be part of the solution: How research and innovation is tackling climate change

10:00 - 11:30, Cinema auditorium

Visualising Climate: Young People’s Responses to the Climate Emergency

13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre

A Beautiful Planet - an award winning IMAX film

18:30 - 20:30, cinema auditorium

Wednesday 3 November

How your wallet could save the world

12:00 - 14:00, Cinema auditorium

Faiths together for carbon neutral cities: an interfaith panel discussion with grassroots leaders

14:30 - 16:00, Tower Base North

The Voiceless Revolution

18:30 - 21:30, Cinema Auditorium

An entertaining, inspiring and inclusive mix of real talk, film and action focused on the communities who, until now, haven’t had a voice amid the climate emergency.

Thursday 4 November

Covid-19: what has it meant for the people, the planet, and the future of off-grid energy access?

09:30 - 10:30, Power Base North

Let’s Talk Energy – ScottishPower Renewables

10:00 - 11:30, Tower Base South

How sport can help kick carbon, with Sky Sports

13:30 - 14:30, Cinema auditorium

Friday 5 November

What Does Meaningful Youth Leadership Look Like?

11:30 - 13:00, Tower Base North

National Youth Theatre’s ‘On The Edge’ performance

12:30 - 14:00, Tower Base North

Policymaking for Future Generations: A Blueprint For A Green Future

13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre

I stand for what I stand on

17:00 - 18:00, Tower Base South

Saturday 6 November

Weathering the Storm: Scottish Poets Discuss Climate Change Resilience and Adaptation

10:30 - 12:00, Tower Base South

Hear from Steve Backshall and watch exclusive screening of ‘Shark with Steve Backshall’

14:00 - 15:30, Cinema auditorium

We cannot win on climate without winning on nature.

16:30 - 18:00, Cinema auditorium

Exclusive screening of Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s LEGACY

19:00 - 21:30, Cinema auditorium

Sunday 7 November

Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth with Oliver Jeffers

10:00 - 11:30, cinema auditorium

STEM for all and the climate crisis

11:00 - 13:00, Tower Base North

Act4Food Act4Change: Calling all young people to be agents of change in food systems transformation

14:00 - 15:00, Science Show Theatre

So, you want a Green job?

15:30 - 17:00, Tower Base South

World Leaders, Listen Up! Sky Kids Screening, plus Q&A with Steve Backshall: ‘COP26: In Your Hands’ and ‘Sharks Up Close’

16:00 - 17:15, Cinema auditorium

Monday 8 November

Social innovation and climate justice

11:30 - 13:00, Tower Base South

“Into the Amazon” (Musical production)

14:00 - 15:00, Tower Base South

Youth Are Leading: The Ripple Effect

16:00 - 17:00, Cinema auditorium

Feature Film: ‘The Salt In Our Waters’, an epic tale from Bangladesh’s climate frontlines – Certificate 15

18:00 - 20:30, Cinema auditorium

Tuesday 9 November

Walk in Beauty: Future Dreaming through Indigenous Knowledges and Western Science

09:00 - 10:30, Tower Base South

Changing Consumer Behaviour

10:00 - 11:30, Tower Base South

We Make Our Future

12:00 - 13:00, Planetarium

Startups, Youth Empowerment and Climate Change: ESG in the International Agenda

15:00 - 16:00, Tower Base South

Wednesday 10 November

Accelerating Electric Mobility with green jobs and gender parity

11:30 - 13:00, Tower Base North

Generation Rebellion: the power of intergenerational activism. A film screening and workshop with East London women

13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre

Women leaders transforming street design

16:00 - 17:00, Tower Base North

Climate Challenge Cup innovation showcase and awards

18:00 - 21:00, Cinema auditorium

Thursday 11 November

Enhancing ambition on climate change in cities and regions

09:00 - 10:00, Tower Base South

Disability, Resilience and Inclusion in our Cities – inclusive design and community-led urban solutions for disability-inclusive climate resilience

09:30 - 11:00, Tower Base North

Building new coalitions to win the race to zero emissions by 2050!

12:00 - 13:00, Cinema auditorium

ActNowFilm – Youth Voices on Climate

13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre

No more greenwash! The One Planet Standard – a new way for organisations to tackle the nature and climate emergencies

15:00 - 16:00, Tower Base South

Friday 12 November

Advertising A Good Life in 2030

10:00 - 11:00, Cinema Auditorium

Climate Change Catastrophe! A new show about climate change. Made by kids, for grown-ups

12:30 - 13:30, Tower Base South

Minga Indígena Declaration Letter for COP26 Leaders

13:30 - 15:00, Tower Base North

Do What You Must – an immersive scenario session

15:30 - 17:30, Bothy

Climate Crisis Film Festival – Award Ceremony & Scottish Première of the film “Above Water”

18:00 - 21:00, Cinema auditorium

How do I get tickets for events?

The Green Zone will host over 200 events during the 12 days of COP26, and tickets are free of charge to the public.

A maximum of six tickets can be booked for each group and you can book for three days. Please note that additional security checks will take place on site, so do leave large bags at home and give yourself extra time to arrive at your event.

To book tickets, visit the COP26 ticket application page.

How do I get to Glasgow Science Centre?

As you will be aware if you live in or around Glasgow, the expressway has been closed to all traffic and Scotrail is currently taking part in strike action.

The COP26 Green Zone is in the Glasgow Science Centre and is open daily from Monday 1 November to Friday 12 November from 09:00 – 18:00, with last admission at 16:00.

An evening programme will take place in the cinema from 18:00-22:00.

The science centre address is: Glasgow Science Centre, 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow, G51 1EA.