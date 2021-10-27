Artists paint a mural on a a wall next to the Clydeside Expressway near Scottish Events Centre ahead of COP26 (Picture: Getty Images)
As the UK gears up to host COP26, you might be wondering how you can get involved in the climate change action and attend some of the Glasgow events.
While much of the city has been closed off to the public to ensure the safety and security of the 30,000 delegates and world leaders is prioritised, Glasgow Science Centre is hosting a number of events at its Green Zone that the public can attend.
Exhibitions, cultural performances, workshops and talks will take place across the venue to help adults and children learn more about climate change.
So what events are on, and how do you get tickets? This is what you need to know.
What events are on at the Green Zone?
Several events are being held every day between 1 November and 12 November. Here are our highlights:
Monday 1 November
Climate and the Deep Sea World: Schmidt Ocean Institute’s Global Efforts – A Visual Journey and Panel
10:00 - 12:00, Cinema auditorium
Our Place in the Cosmos
12:00 - 13:00, Planetarium (running each day)
‘Our Village, Community Corner ’ organised by ‘If Not Us Then Who?
17:00 - 20:00, Cinema auditorium
Tuesday 2 November
Be part of the solution: How research and innovation is tackling climate change
10:00 - 11:30, Cinema auditorium
Visualising Climate: Young People’s Responses to the Climate Emergency
13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre
A Beautiful Planet - an award winning IMAX film
18:30 - 20:30, cinema auditorium
Wednesday 3 November
How your wallet could save the world
12:00 - 14:00, Cinema auditorium
Faiths together for carbon neutral cities: an interfaith panel discussion with grassroots leaders
14:30 - 16:00, Tower Base North
The Voiceless Revolution
18:30 - 21:30, Cinema Auditorium
An entertaining, inspiring and inclusive mix of real talk, film and action focused on the communities who, until now, haven’t had a voice amid the climate emergency.
Thursday 4 November
Covid-19: what has it meant for the people, the planet, and the future of off-grid energy access?
09:30 - 10:30, Power Base North
Let’s Talk Energy – ScottishPower Renewables
10:00 - 11:30, Tower Base South
How sport can help kick carbon, with Sky Sports
13:30 - 14:30, Cinema auditorium
Friday 5 November
What Does Meaningful Youth Leadership Look Like?
11:30 - 13:00, Tower Base North
National Youth Theatre’s ‘On The Edge’ performance
12:30 - 14:00, Tower Base North
Policymaking for Future Generations: A Blueprint For A Green Future
13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre
I stand for what I stand on
17:00 - 18:00, Tower Base South
Saturday 6 November
Weathering the Storm: Scottish Poets Discuss Climate Change Resilience and Adaptation
10:30 - 12:00, Tower Base South
Hear from Steve Backshall and watch exclusive screening of ‘Shark with Steve Backshall’
14:00 - 15:30, Cinema auditorium
We cannot win on climate without winning on nature.
16:30 - 18:00, Cinema auditorium
Exclusive screening of Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s LEGACY
19:00 - 21:30, Cinema auditorium
Sunday 7 November
Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth with Oliver Jeffers
10:00 - 11:30, cinema auditorium
STEM for all and the climate crisis
11:00 - 13:00, Tower Base North
Act4Food Act4Change: Calling all young people to be agents of change in food systems transformation
14:00 - 15:00, Science Show Theatre
So, you want a Green job?
15:30 - 17:00, Tower Base South
World Leaders, Listen Up! Sky Kids Screening, plus Q&A with Steve Backshall: ‘COP26: In Your Hands’ and ‘Sharks Up Close’
16:00 - 17:15, Cinema auditorium
Monday 8 November
Social innovation and climate justice
11:30 - 13:00, Tower Base South
“Into the Amazon” (Musical production)
14:00 - 15:00, Tower Base South
Youth Are Leading: The Ripple Effect
16:00 - 17:00, Cinema auditorium
Feature Film: ‘The Salt In Our Waters’, an epic tale from Bangladesh’s climate frontlines – Certificate 15
18:00 - 20:30, Cinema auditorium
Tuesday 9 November
Walk in Beauty: Future Dreaming through Indigenous Knowledges and Western Science
09:00 - 10:30, Tower Base South
Changing Consumer Behaviour
10:00 - 11:30, Tower Base South
We Make Our Future
12:00 - 13:00, Planetarium
Startups, Youth Empowerment and Climate Change: ESG in the International Agenda
15:00 - 16:00, Tower Base South
Wednesday 10 November
Accelerating Electric Mobility with green jobs and gender parity
11:30 - 13:00, Tower Base North
Generation Rebellion: the power of intergenerational activism. A film screening and workshop with East London women
13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre
Women leaders transforming street design
16:00 - 17:00, Tower Base North
Climate Challenge Cup innovation showcase and awards
18:00 - 21:00, Cinema auditorium
Thursday 11 November
Enhancing ambition on climate change in cities and regions
09:00 - 10:00, Tower Base South
Disability, Resilience and Inclusion in our Cities – inclusive design and community-led urban solutions for disability-inclusive climate resilience
09:30 - 11:00, Tower Base North
Building new coalitions to win the race to zero emissions by 2050!
12:00 - 13:00, Cinema auditorium
ActNowFilm – Youth Voices on Climate
13:30 - 14:30, Science Show Theatre
No more greenwash! The One Planet Standard – a new way for organisations to tackle the nature and climate emergencies
15:00 - 16:00, Tower Base South
Friday 12 November
Advertising A Good Life in 2030
10:00 - 11:00, Cinema Auditorium
Climate Change Catastrophe! A new show about climate change. Made by kids, for grown-ups
12:30 - 13:30, Tower Base South
Minga Indígena Declaration Letter for COP26 Leaders
13:30 - 15:00, Tower Base North
Do What You Must – an immersive scenario session
15:30 - 17:30, Bothy
Climate Crisis Film Festival – Award Ceremony & Scottish Première of the film “Above Water”
18:00 - 21:00, Cinema auditorium
How do I get tickets for events?
The Green Zone will host over 200 events during the 12 days of COP26, and tickets are free of charge to the public.
A maximum of six tickets can be booked for each group and you can book for three days. Please note that additional security checks will take place on site, so do leave large bags at home and give yourself extra time to arrive at your event.
To book tickets, visit the COP26 ticket application page.
How do I get to Glasgow Science Centre?
As you will be aware if you live in or around Glasgow, the expressway has been closed to all traffic and Scotrail is currently taking part in strike action.
The COP26 Green Zone is in the Glasgow Science Centre and is open daily from Monday 1 November to Friday 12 November from 09:00 – 18:00, with last admission at 16:00.
An evening programme will take place in the cinema from 18:00-22:00.
The science centre address is: Glasgow Science Centre, 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow, G51 1EA.
The Get Ready Glasgow website offers all updates on travel restrictions and routes.