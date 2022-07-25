Glasgow Subway staff are to strike over a in dispute over changes to duty schedules.

Unite Union has confirmed that Glasgow Subway workers will go on strike over a number of days next month. These are set to significantly disrupt some Rangers home games at Ibrox.

The first strike day will fall on Saturday 6 August, when Rangers play Kilmarnock at Ibrox. Two other dates will affect Rangers home games.

Glasgow Subway strike dates

Saturday 6 August

Tuesday 9 August (Rangers will play Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League)

Saturday 13 August (Rangers to play St Johnstone at Ibrox)

Saturday 27 August (Ross County to play Rangers at Ibrox)

Unite stated that 99% of its workers are in favour of strike action, saying: “Discussions with SPT have failed to give members assurances over family responsibilities, and that personal time away from work will be respected.”

Willie Thomson, a Unite industrial officer, added: “The strike ballot is a last resort for a hardworking and loyal workforce. Time and again the workers have gone above and beyond by keeping the Subway running during Covid, and through a time of significant staff pressures.

“Our members are angry about the unfair duty rosters which have resulted in imposed shift changes at short notice.

“This is detrimental to our members’ work life balance. SPT should be in no doubt as to our members’ determination to have these rosters changed.”